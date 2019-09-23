LINDA C. BLACK HOROSCOPES for 9/23/19

Today's Birthday (09/23/19). Your creativity flowers and produces brilliant results this year. Discipline with domestic responsibilities pays off big. Complete a home renovation project this winter, before navigating shifting work responsibilities. Resolve a communications breakdown next summer, before your career takes off. Share about what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- The next month favors partnership, delegation, and collaboration, with the Sun in Libra. Alliances grow your enterprise. Share the load for strength, resilience and ease.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Get into a busy and creative phase this month under the Libra Sun. Practice growing your physical health, fitness and vitality. Your work seems energized.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially creative, charming and attractive. Let your heart be your guide this month under the Libra Sun. Love makes everything easier.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Home and family take priority. Domestic projects flower under the Libra Sun for a month. Put energy into reinforcing and strengthening your household infrastructure.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Creative expression, travel and research take the spotlight this month, with the Sun in Libra. Communication blossoms. Write and create something wonderful. Possible connections abound.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Connect with friends. Nurture financial growth and expansion. Pursue lucrative developments this month, with the Sun in Libra. Cash flow increases with focus and attention.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Professional opportunities take shape. You have an advantage this month, with the Sun in your sign. Personal growth and development blossoms. Step into greater leadership.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Plot your course under the Libra Sun. Enjoy this annual planning phase. Dream and envision an amazing life. Get especially productive behind closed doors.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Share resources, opportunities and solutions. Social connections thrive this month, with the Sun in Libra. Participate with meetings, parties, public events and community projects.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Focus on advancing your career this month, with the Sun in Libra. Assume greater responsibility and leadership. Grow professional skills toward your passions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Prioritize your health and work. Spread your wings and explore. Pursue travel and educational destinations this month, with the Libra Sun. Make long-distance connections.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Relax and enjoy the game. This month could get lucrative, with the Sun in Libra. Grow family fortunes with steady action. Increase your financial security.
