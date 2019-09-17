LINDA C. BLACK HOROSCOPES for 9/17/19

Today's Birthday (09/17/19). Realize a domestic dream this year. Routine practice develops self-expression, passion and fun. Love takes you by surprise this winter, before friends engage you with changes. Clean up a mess at home next summer, before good luck blesses your crew. Grow loving ties and bonds.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Adapt to changes. You can generate what's needed. Don't rush, or risk breakage. Consider your moves before making them. Stick to reliable sources and foundations.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Polish your presentation. Dress to impress. You're stepping into the spotlight. Stay diplomatic, and improvise with a surprising turn of events. Graciously respond.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Nurture yourself. You may be feeling especially sensitive with recent changes or chaos. Meditate in seclusion. Tend your garden. Nature soothes your spirit.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Brilliant ideas arise in conversation. Get together with your team. Find hidden opportunities revealed by recent news. Go for distance rather than speed.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- An unusual career option appears. It may require a test. Accept new responsibility. Adapt to changes at the top. Find a lucrative opportunity.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Seminars, classes and conferences provide satisfying and lucrative opportunities. Travel and explore fresh terrain. Handle your chores, and then go discover something new.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Use what you're learning to cut costs. Get practical with financial decisions. Choose long-lasting quality, and simplify. Discover a brilliant and unorthodox solution.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Go ahead and be spontaneous, but not reckless. Do something unexpected and nice with your partner. Strengthen bonds, and share a sweet unscheduled deviation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- A little spontaneity can be fun. Put aside rigid routines and allow flexibility, especially with your work, health and fitness. Try a new trick.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Grab a fun opportunity to do something new. Meet someone wonderful or discover a chance for adventure or playfulness. Whip up a little romance.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Find a fabulous bargain or happy surprise for your home and family. Windfall apples make a lovely pie. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Adapt your message to respond to breaking news. A surprise requires diplomacy to avoid misunderstandings. Write your views, and edit carefully. Document and organize.
