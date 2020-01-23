William Francis Cassady, 93, Oregon City, Oregon, passed on January 17, 2020.William (Bill) was born to Admiral John Howard Cassady and Sallie Seymour Lozano Dold Cassady on December 23, 1926, in San Diego, California. He married Ann Belden Rentschler in 1957 and they lived together in Boca Raton, Florida until her passing in 1994.He is predeceased by his brother, John Howard Cassady, Jr. He is survived by his beloved second wife Lynda Grow Cassady, six children: Rita Cassady of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Raina Cassady Thomas, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Rowena Cassady Frazel (Denis) of St. Augustine, Florida, Rhiannon Cassady of Peterstown, West Virginia, Rachel Cassady Nevelos (Andrew) of Cumming, Georgia, and Frederick Cassady of St. Augustine, Florida. He is remembered by his ten grandchildren: Bethany, Leah, Shannon, Aidan (Raina), Dirk, Marea, Julia, Keelin (Rowena), Ann and Hudson (Rachel), and one great-grandchild, Olivia (Bethany).Bill served in the US Navy from 1944-1946, during World War II, and continued as a US Naval Reserve Officer until 1958. He received a Bachelors Degree in Business and Engineering Administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1949. Bill was employed as a senior experimental test engineer for United Technologies Pratt and Whitney Aircraft Division, where he worked on the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird.He was a founding member of St. Andrews and St. Ann Episcopal Secondary Schools Associations in Boca Raton. Florida. His memberships included; Consultant of the President's Commission on Mental Retardation; life member of the Capitol Hill Club and Army Navy Club, Washington D.C.; International Oceanographic Foundation; Charter member of the Epilepsy Association of Palm Beach County; member of the Gulfstream Club; IGFA; Palm Beach Bath and Tennis and Everglades Clubs; Boca Raton Old Timers Club. He served on the Board of Trustees of Bethesda Hospital in Boynton Beach, Florida for numerous terms from 1968 until 2015. He was a 60-year life member of the Bethesda Memorial Hospital Association.Bill served on various community boards, including the Palm Beach County Commission on Aging, Epilepsy Foundation of America for Palm Beach County, and the National Epilepsy Foundation. A funeral service will be held at the Boynton Memorial Chapel, 800 West Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, Fl 33426, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.