We start 2020 with the loss of a great man, a brilliant physician, a loyal friend, and an incredible husband. James T. Collins, MD passed away in July 2019. Upon graduating from Harvard and fulfilling all of his science requirements, he concentrated and received his degree in Cultural Anthropology because he said he wanted to be able to understand his patients and their culture.After graduating from medical school he opened a General Practice (now called Primary Care) in Northern California (Arcata/Eureka) where some of his patients called him "the Healer". After ten years he specialized in Radiation Oncology. He spent one year in Sweden at the Karolinska Radium hemmet. Upon returning to the United States, he became a professor at Yale University. He was the first Hospice doctor in the United States. While at Yale, he offered an alternative to the treatment of breast cancer by removing only the lump and then using radiation. He later brought that treatment to Broward County, Florida. Many of his radiation oncology patients sought his advice and knowledge about general medical problems. He always tried to help them with advice or a referral to a good doctor - a "mensch" he would say - not only someone who was knowledgeable but a person of integrity, honor and compassion. He believed in taking care of the whole person. He was a veracious reader, hence a polymath. He was a person of encyclopedic knowledge and learning.His death is a great loss to all who knew him and a greater loss to those who never had the good fortune of meeting him.He leaves behind his broken-hearted wife, Bonnie, many family members and friends who loved him like family. He will be greatly missed."Some people come into our lives and quickly go ... some stay for a while and leave footprints on our hearts and we are never, ever the same." UnforgettableTo leave thoughts and memories, please go to DignityMemorial.com.