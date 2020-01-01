Mary Lucille Watson, 97, of Cooper City, Fla., formerly of Miami and Vero Beach, Fla., passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, December 17, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Born to William and Dorothy Murphy in Washington, DC, on December 10th, 1922, Lucille or "Sealee" as many knew her, was the youngest of five children. She attended Notre Dame High School, the University of Maryland, and Providence Hospital School of Nursing. Her education, however, was cut short by the War. Lucille was married to Raymond Albert Watson "Ray" on July 3, 1944, for 63 years until his death in 2007. They moved to Miami in 1952 with their four daughters. Lucille had six more children and they raised their 10 children in the Miami area. Although she was technically a stay at home mom for years, she taught the neighborhood to swim, cared for others' children in her home, and seasonally worked part-time at a department store for extra income. She returned to school in the 1970's and received her Nursing degree from Lindsey Hopkins Nursing School and then Miami Dade College. She worked as an RN at several Miami area hospitals until Ray's retirement in the 1980's. Lucille and Ray moved to Vero Beach where they spent 15 years in an active lifestyle community with lots of friends. She was an avid tennis player throughout her life. She won a Gold medal in the 1997 Senior Good Life Games at 75! She taught her children and numerous grandchildren to play tennis. She took up golf later and enjoyed the "days with the gals" on the course. She walked miles and miles daily until almost the end of her 97 years. In her so-called retirement, she often worked at a nursing home part-time and volunteered many hours for the Red Cross. She was a devout Catholic and volunteered for various church related activities and was always helping other seniors who were not as fortunate physically. She loved babies, little children, and the elderly without condition and cared for the sick and infirmed without hesitation. She was a very strong woman with an uncompromising nature at times. In her eighties and with very little help, she cared for her Alzheimer's stricken husband for many years. Upon his death, she returned to the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area and lived on her own. She battled cancer and surgery/radiation treatment at 90 and survived. She lost a bit of fire then but spent seven more years living on her own. It was only the last year of her life that she resided in an assisted living facility, mostly resisting any assistance! She passed away peacefully after a brief hospital stay. She is survived by nine (9) children; Penny Kemp (Alan), Chris Zohn, Marty Scurria (Joe), Wendy Greenleaf (John), Debby Negri (David), Lisa Redix (Chuck), Dennis Watson ( Val), Ken Watson (Karen), Tom Watson ( Gina); sister, Dorothy Petit; thirty-four (34) grandchildren; fifty-four (54) great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Ray Watson; son Gary Watson; grandson Christopher Negri; brother, Bill Murphy (Mabel); sisters Lillian Carrello (Ralph), Louise Roache (Don); and son in law John Zohn.A Memorial mass and gathering to remember and celebrate Lucille's life is to be held in the coming weeks. Details will be announced.