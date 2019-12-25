To place a Sun Sentinel obituary, visit this form. You can also search for previous obituaries here.
Dwiggins, Boyce Hayden, 87, of Tamarac, passed away on August 14, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was born May 19, 1932 in Spencer, NC to the late Floyd and Ethel (Lyerly) Dwiggins. Boyce served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy doing two tours in the Korean Conflict. He loved photography, model trains and genealogy. Boyce was predeceased by his 3 daughters. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Karen, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, 1:00pm at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 South State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449. (Lane 3)
Diane Bourdo Charboneau, age 72, of Lake Lure, NC passed away on December 18th 2019 at her home in the beloved mountains of North Carolina. Diane was the daughter of the late Wesley and Florence Bourdo. Left to cherish her memory are her partner in life, Robert James Phillips; son Scott Wesley Charboneau and his wife Kelly; daughter Nicole O'Connell; five grandchildren Connor Charboneau, Trenton Charboneau, Sydney Charboneau; Logan O'Connell, and Charli O'Connell; A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com.