It is with great sadness the family of John Robert Lisman announced his death on November 13, 2019. John was born July 23, 1954 in San Francisco, CA to Andrew J. Lisman (deceased) and Mary Bowen Lisman, Bloomington, IN. He is survived by his life partner Pabitra Singh who resides, Fort Lauderdale, FL, his mother, Mary Bowen Lisman, Bloomington, IN; his sister and brother-in-law, Martha L. Zuppann and Charly Zuppann, Bloomington, IN; his nephew, Andy Zuppann, Emeryville, CA; his niece, Becca Zuppann Trestler, Bloomington, IN. John graduated from Auburn University in 1976 with a degree in engineering. His first job after college was with GE at their Decatur, AL, refrigerator plant. From Decatur, he transferred with GE to Cincinnati, OH to work in their turbine engine plant and there he found his career in industrial turbine engines. At the time of his death, he was the managing partner of Ground Power Parts in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. John was driven by speed. He worked and played hard. The left lane of the road was where he felt most comfortable on and truly a life. To balance it out he would frequently let his mind get lost in the woods to find strength and piece in "Mother Nature". Outdoor activities like hiking, camping, biking, canoeing, water rafting are only a view to be mentioned. John loved his work and was not only a great team player but also a teacher and a mentor to many whom he later provided employment to. He also enjoyed global traveling through which he deepened his worldly views as well as appreciation and understanding of cultural diversities. John was a self-taught chef and truly savored a culinary experience. "Michelin Stars" quality dishes after long hours, messy kitchen sometimes on fire would put a smile on my face at the end of the day. His heart as a muscle may have failed him yet it was the kindest, most generous and warm I have ever experienced. He not only provided for his family but also his friends and associates. Our intention is to carry on his legacy by having the "John Robert Lisman Foundation" providing financial support to underprivileged, aviation and vocational students. John was a man of his word; who didn't need a contract but rather a "handshake" for any deal to be closed and sealed. He believed in a higher power of God and practiced spirituality and prayers thought by his Mamma. We can all learn from John. He managed to utilize his "work to truly live". Donations instead of flowers are welcome to be made to the "John Robert Lisman Foundation", 501 (c ), mailing address 1680 NW 93rd Terrace Plantation, FL 33322. There will be a celebration of John's life in late spring of 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Invitations will be mailed out accordingly.