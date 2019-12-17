Raymond Ritter, 92, passed away on December 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Carole, father to Jayne and Gregory, grandfather to Rachel, Carli, Matthew and Stephanie, great-grandfather to Ella and father-in-law to Cary Schiffres and Karen Ritter. He was trained as an x-ray technician in the Air Force during World War II reaching the rank of sergeant.Following graduation from college and only in his late 20's, he went into business for himself in Long Island City, N.Y., establishing Ritter Metal Corp. Ritter Metal specialized in the manufacture of aluminum storm windows and doors. After being approached by a major air conditioning manufacturer for a solution to the unsightly materials (e.g., corrugated steel or wood) used to surround a single air conditioning unit installed in a window space, he invented the "Ritter Kit", which was an adjustable aluminum window kit which replaced the existing window and housed the single air conditioning unit installed in residences and businesses. Ritter Kits can still be found all over the five New York Boroughs. Following the advent of central air conditioning he began manufacturing aluminum and chrome clothing displays for retail businesses and custom furniture under the name Designs by Ritter. He also constructed extensions to homes when he resided in N.J. in the 60's and early 70's. He relocated to South Florida with his family in the mid-70's opening a custom furniture showroom and factory in the Miami Design District. In his later years he sold health, life and long term care insurance. Though out his life he loved to build things. there wasn't a tool he did not know how to use. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.