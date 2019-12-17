To place a Sun Sentinel obituary, visit this form. You can also search for previous obituaries here.
Beatrice Weiner Lipoff, 94, was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and passed away Dec. 11, 2019, in Sunrise. Bea is survived by her son, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Burial at Star of David Memorial Gardens in North Lauderdale.
Steven Weinhouse, 71, of Wellington, FL passed peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and family in the early morning of Friday, December 13th.Steven was born December 3, 1948 in Brooklyn, New York. He later served his community as a New York City Police Officer for 17 years. Once retired, he moved his family to Wellington, Florida. Always an avid Yankee fan, Steve passed his love of sports to his 4 children through his decades long coaching of them and countless other kids in little league, baseball and softball. Steve enjoyed spending time with his family listening to music, going to the beach, taking family trips to Disney and teaching his grandchildren how to fish. Steve always kept his heart of being a community server by helping anyone in need; He knew no strangers especially when it came to Sun Sentinel subscribers at a local Delray market.Steven is survived by his wife of 46 years Denise (née Donlon) Weinhouse, his mother Ruth (née Hornfeld) Weinhouse his four children: Kimberly Church, Joseph (Elizabeth) Weinhouse, Kelly (Edwin) Arocho, and Sean (Allyson) Weinhouse. He was a phenomenal grandfather to his 8 grandchildren Edwin, Liam, Conor, Shane, Mackenzie, Frankie, Gabriel and Benjamin. He is also survived by his sister Gale Weinhouse and his brother-in-law Ernest Donlon.Well-wishers will be received at Palms West Funeral Home located at 110 Business Park Way Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 on Wednesday, December 18th from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm. The service will be held on Thursday, December 19th at 10am.The family is asking that In lieu of flowers donations be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital 700 Children's Dr, Columbus, OH 43205 or bring a toy to the funeral home. There will be a donation box for collection.
Joan Wittenborn was born in Ft. Myers Florida on March 27th, 1927. She died peacefully on December 9th, 2019. She was 92.Born last of 4 siblings, her birth name was Ruth Joan Foster, but it was her Mother's wish that she went by her middle name, Joan, but pronounced it Jo-Anne, leading to much correction of pronunciation her whole life long.This redheaded beauty met her sweetheart Jack when she worked the candy counter at Sears in Ft. Lauderdale and he was hired to give out samples. It was love at first sight. They were married in May of 1958 and remained in love for 63 years. They had 2 sons, Greg and John, who both predeceased their Mother. She was a doting Mother, wonderful chef and hostess, and became a nurse(LPN) later in life, working for Catholic Services for 20 years. She was a beacon of hope for many less fortunate families, helping them with health care. She and her husband owned Wittenborn Apartments in Wilton Manors for many years, the site of countless festive occasions. This lovely gracious woman will be missed by all.
Raymond Ritter, 92, passed away on December 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Carole, father to Jayne and Gregory, grandfather to Rachel, Carli, Matthew and Stephanie, great-grandfather to Ella and father-in-law to Cary Schiffres and Karen Ritter. He was trained as an x-ray technician in the Air Force during World War II reaching the rank of sergeant.Following graduation from college and only in his late 20's, he went into business for himself in Long Island City, N.Y., establishing Ritter Metal Corp. Ritter Metal specialized in the manufacture of aluminum storm windows and doors. After being approached by a major air conditioning manufacturer for a solution to the unsightly materials (e.g., corrugated steel or wood) used to surround a single air conditioning unit installed in a window space, he invented the "Ritter Kit", which was an adjustable aluminum window kit which replaced the existing window and housed the single air conditioning unit installed in residences and businesses. Ritter Kits can still be found all over the five New York Boroughs. Following the advent of central air conditioning he began manufacturing aluminum and chrome clothing displays for retail businesses and custom furniture under the name Designs by Ritter. He also constructed extensions to homes when he resided in N.J. in the 60's and early 70's. He relocated to South Florida with his family in the mid-70's opening a custom furniture showroom and factory in the Miami Design District. In his later years he sold health, life and long term care insurance. Though out his life he loved to build things. there wasn't a tool he did not know how to use. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
William Perry (88) passed on December 13, 2019. Born in Monticello, Florida, and longtime resident of Miami and Broward County, William was surrounded by loved ones in his final moments at his home in Inverrary, Lauderhill. William worked at City National Bank of North Miami. Starting as a janitor, he worked for over 43 years, eventually promoted to the banks first black teller, head teller, and ultimately retiring as a Vice President. He is known best for his stock tips and advice on real estate. He is survived by his wife, Beulah Perry, two sons Michael and William Perry, grandchild Brittney, and step-children Sandra, Angela, Randy, Nollis, and Jennifer. Viewing: 12/21/19, 4:00 - 7:00 PM; Funeral Service: 12/22/19: 1:00 PM; Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 2401 Southwest 64th Avenue, Davie, FL.