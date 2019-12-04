Paoli, Toni, 97, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones. Toni was a beloved wife, mother, nanny and great nanny. She is survived by her daughter Anita (Jon), son Alan (Michelle) and her daughter Vicki (Art), 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Over her lifetime she volunteered and contributed to various local charities and was the first women to be appointed to the Board of Directors of Home Savings. She was best know for being her beloved Augie's legal assistant and after he passed she continued to work with her son, Alan. "A life well lived". At her request no service is planned. In her memory, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.