To place a Sun Sentinel obituary, visit this form. You can also search for previous obituaries here.
Rocci Lombard, a long-time resident and civic leader in Fort Lauderdale passed away November 12 in Los Angeles, CA. Born July 10, 1921 in Sharpsville, PA, he served in the U.S. Army from his induction in 1943 to his discharge in 1946 as a Staff Sergeant in the 8th Air Force 346 Bombardment Group, stationed on Okinawa. After graduating from Theil College in Greenville PA, he attended the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and began his career at the Erie Insurance Exchange. Married in December, 1951 to Anne Petruso, they moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1961, where he joined the Daniel Insurance Agency, eventually forming Ross, Lombard & Ballard Insurance, serving as President of the Independent Insurance Agents of Broward County and Chair of the Florida Association of Insurance Agents, working on Florida's No-Fault Motor Vehicle Law and testifying in 1977 on Florida's no-fault insurance experience before the US House of Representatives. He served on numerous boards, including the Broward Manufacturers Association and the Board of Trustees for the City of Fort Lauderdale General Employees' Retirement System. In his off-hours, he enjoyed carpentry and construction, building rooms, furniture and finishes for the family homes, including a swimming pool and hot tub with his great friend Mickey Hinton. He enjoyed seeing his Idlewyld Drive, Clematis Place, Miami and Los Angeles handiwork published in Southern Living, South Florida Home & Garden and Better Homes & Gardens Do It Yourself, and especially the Clematis House's appearance on the cover of Beth Dunlop's book, A House for My Mother and in Andres Duany, Elizabeth Plater-Zyberk, and Robert Alminana's book, The New Civic Art, which highlighted the dual garages, one of which served as Lombard's woodshop. He placed his faith squarely in a higher power, started each day with a blessing, and closed the night by saying he would see us on the morrow, "God willing." Predeceased this year by his wife Anne, he is survived by his son John (Claudia), daughters Joanna (Denis Hector) and Patricia (Bill Simon), and grandchildren, Joseph and Matthew Lombard, Dorothy Anne and William Hector, and Emily and Alexandra Simon. A memorial will be held in Los Angeles December 6. Honoring Rocci's love of carpentry and craft, donations may be sent to the B.E. & W.R. Miller BuildLab, c/o Professor Rocco Ceo, University of Miami School of Architecture, 1223 Dickinson Drive, Coral Gables, Florida, 33146.
Norma Marie O'Hara, 88 of Boca Raton passed away on Monday November 25, 2019. Born in Warrington England, Norma came to South Florida in 1960, starting as a Tennis instructor for the City of Oakland Park, then worked as an instructor and Tennis pro for the City of Wilton Manors coaching many young and older players. Norma is predeceased by her husband's Bob Campbell and Francis O'Hara, Sons Craig, Kevin and Daughter Katie. Survived by her Daughter Sandra (Guy) Gore of Light House Point. Brother: Keith (Ann) Welsby, Nephews: Paul and Keith Hendry, Grandchildren: Shelby and Benjamin Gore, Ryan and Monica Campbell, Stepdaughter Anamaria (Martyn) Wills, Stepson Ray O'Hara, Step grandchildren Katherine (Meredith), Alastair and great grandchild Milo. Nephews Paul and Keith Gary and Ian. Norma was beloved by many. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Saturday November 30, 2019, 9:30 at St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 2700 NE 36 Street. Light House Point. On line condolences can be shared at edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Wilton Manors
Roslyn (Ronnie) Rothman, 90, of Delray Beach, FL died Wednesday November 27, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Lee of 71 years, two daughters, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grand children and 3 more on the way. Funeral Services will be held Sunday December 1, at 11a.m. at Riverside-Stanetsky (additional info on their website) on W. Atlantic Ave. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to HLPAPCORP.
Bonnie Burke of Boca Raton, Florida passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Bonnie was born and raised in Shawano, Wisconsin. In her early years and well into motherhood, she was consumed in the world of dance. Bonnie studied dance under Luigi, Gus Giordano, and the Stone-Camryn School of Ballet. She went on to teach many students at her dance studios in Wisconsin and Illinois before moving to Boise, Idaho. In Boise, she was the co-founder of the Idaho Civic Ballet Company. For many years in Boca Raton, Bonnie specialized in import/export compliance. Throughout her life, Bonnie was an avid golfer - playing hundreds of rounds with her husband of 58 years. She was a member of many golf leagues. Bonnie was an expert cook, seamstress, and enjoyed tennis and exercising, especially pilates. Bonnie was great at everything, and was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Dennis, three children and their spouses, five grandchildren, many extended family members, and friends. Friends of Bonnie are welcome to a viewing from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with a small service commencing at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Babione-Kraeer Funeral Home, 1100 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432. Afterwards, friends are welcome to join the family in celebrating Bonnie's life on the links.