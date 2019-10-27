To place a Sun Sentinel obituary, visit this form. You can also search for previous obituaries here.
died on October 22, 2019. Son of Henry T. and Madeline Hollwedel. He attended private schools for the deaf in St. Louis, MO. and graduated from McKinley Jr. High School in Pasadena, Calif. He is pre deceased by his wife Leda Dunnigan Hollwedel in 1685. Service will be held at Forest Lawn Central Cemetery.
George William Sweeney 05/13/45 to 10/21/19 Born in New York City raised in Eastchester, football scholarship at Bucknell College Worked at CBS then moved to Florida. A man's man, humorous long-time sports, fan loved the Yankees! Cancer survivor Authentic friend & lover. His motto "To do what is right" Tennis Pro,Tended Bar. And now he has the most heavenly customers! In Lu of flowers Please donate to: butterflies from Jodie.org Wake: Manor Lanes 1517 NE26St., Fort Lauderdale Nov.16th at 1PM.
Leonard "Skip" Rising, Jr. of Davie, Florida passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born to Anita (Cesan) and Leonard Rising, Sr. in 1937, Skip was raised in Feeding Hills, MA where he worked the family farm, owned and operated Skip's Sunoco Service station on Main Street in Agawam, and was employed by Agawam Police Department as a police officer retiring in 1982. Skip was also instrumental in starting the EMT program in Agawam. Skip was married to Dottie for 64 years before her passing earlier this year. The couple spent 30+ years operating SkipDot Charters in RI, CT and FL. Skip is survived by three children; daughter, Cheryl and son-in-law Richard Willett of Estero, FL; son, Leonard (Lenny) Rising III and daughter-in-law Ann Soar of Longmeadow, MA; and daughter Grace Rising of New Bern, NC. He is also survived by his brother, Daniel Rising, of Feeding Hills, MA as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews across the country. A private service will be held at a later date in Agawam, MA. The family wishes to thank friends, neighbors and agencies that helped provide care to both Skip and Dottie over the last year. Memorial donations may be made to Trustbridge Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Leonard Kaufman passed away on 10/22/19, born in Brooklyn 3/28/1929 he is survived by his wife of 66 years Eileen (Siegelhiem) his children Samuel Kaufman (Marcelle), Debra Simon Grumbacher (Tim), Marjorie Richardson(Mark) and his seven grandchildren: Lauren Aguon (Brandon), Temma Kaufman (Tyler), Jeryl Simon, Bradley Simon(Rae), Jessica, Jamie, Brett Richardson, and sister Susanne Leese (Alan), nieces Cathy and Nina.In 1957 Leonard and Eileen moved to York, PA where they became active members of the community, Leonard was President of the JCC and Chairman of UJA. After a successful career in the garment industry, they moved to Boca Lago in 1987 where he served on the Board, was President of the Cypresses, and chairman of the Tennis committee. He was an avid golfer, tennis player, and photographer as well as loving grandfather, father, and husband. A celebration of life will be held at the Cypresses clubhouse on 11/9/19 at 12 o'clock.Donations can be made to Trustbridge hospice, The Parkinson's Foundation or the Pap Corps of Boca Lago. He will be missed by many.
On Friday, October 25, 2019, EVELYN ROGERS (1929-2019) Boca Raton, FL. Beloved wife of Morris Rogers. Seventy-one beautiful years of marriage. Loving mother of Steven (Rengin) Rogers, Annette Pitnick, and Patti (Allen) Krieger. Loving grandmother of Seth (Luciana), Erica Pitnick, Jenny Krieger, and Jake Rogers. Dear great-grandmother of Isabella Pitnick. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, 12:15 pm at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens, Boynton Beach, FL.
Eugene "Gene" Nees, 81, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Melbourne, FL. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, (321) 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.