Leonard "Skip" Rising, Jr. of Davie, Florida passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born to Anita (Cesan) and Leonard Rising, Sr. in 1937, Skip was raised in Feeding Hills, MA where he worked the family farm, owned and operated Skip's Sunoco Service station on Main Street in Agawam, and was employed by Agawam Police Department as a police officer retiring in 1982. Skip was also instrumental in starting the EMT program in Agawam. Skip was married to Dottie for 64 years before her passing earlier this year. The couple spent 30+ years operating SkipDot Charters in RI, CT and FL. Skip is survived by three children; daughter, Cheryl and son-in-law Richard Willett of Estero, FL; son, Leonard (Lenny) Rising III and daughter-in-law Ann Soar of Longmeadow, MA; and daughter Grace Rising of New Bern, NC. He is also survived by his brother, Daniel Rising, of Feeding Hills, MA as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews across the country. A private service will be held at a later date in Agawam, MA. The family wishes to thank friends, neighbors and agencies that helped provide care to both Skip and Dottie over the last year. Memorial donations may be made to Trustbridge Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.