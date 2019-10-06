David McDonnell, age 92, of Fort Lauderdale, FL and formerly of Greenwich, CT and Bridgehampton, NY, passed away on Sept. 14 in Fort Lauderdale. A family funeral service will be held in the Springtime, and interment will follow at Gate of Heaven cemetery in Valhalla, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Cross Hospital of Fort Lauderdale. David was born in New York City to Hubert McDonnell and Isabelle (nee Amy) McDonnell on April 8, 1927 and moved to Greenwich, CT with his family as a young child. The youngest of four boys, he attended Greenwich Country Day and The Canterbury School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945, and had his freshman college year at Ohio State University while in the Navy. He graduated from Yale University in 1949. He worked in Operations for Burlington Mills for 22 years, while concurrently working in real estate for William B. May. He later became a partner in Lawn King and Green Town Sprinkler Co. in Bridgehampton, NY. David loved the beach, spending many happy hours with family and friends in Bridgehampton and later moving to Fort Lauderdale where he was able to enjoy long beach walks and ocean views year round. David traveled the world, made many dear friends at home and abroad, and was very proud of his Irish Catholic heritage. He was deeply involved in both his beloved Canterbury School and his local hospital, Holy Cross, for which he volunteered at the thrift shop for many years. A joyful and loving curmudgeon with a wry sense of humor, he was very generous to his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He is survived by his loving nieces and nephews, Anne Louise, Rosamond, Richard, Patricia, Michael, Candace, Peter and Isabelle. David is preceded in death by his brothers, Hubert, Donal and Kenneth. David's family wishes to thank his wonderful "extended family" of loyal friends in the Ft. Lauderdale community for their support and kindness.