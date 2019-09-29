Deaths in South Florida: 9/29

Jean (Lane) Warner, 90 passed away on Sept. 7th, 2019. She succumbed to an abdominal cancer, discovered in 2017. She was the last of her Lane family siblings. Survived by son Paul McKinley (Vicki), and predeceased by son David McKinley Jr. in 2008, grandson Paul McKinley II (Katie) and predeceased by grandson Richard McKinley in 2014, and finally, survived by twin great grandchildren Cael and Delaney McKinley. Born in Perrine, Fla she had a long career with her labor of love for helping heal others as a Registered Nurse. She practiced her consummate skills primarily in south Florida at the Miami Heart Institute and Hollywood Memorial Hospitals. She always told us she worked at hospitals when the nurses "ran" the floors. As a mother she was always gentle and giving as all of her descendants would attest to. We will all miss her tender smile and calm demeanor. We will all love and cherish her until the end of time, amen.