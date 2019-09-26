Deaths in South Florida: 9/26

Passed away September 24, 2019 in Boca Raton, Fl. With his loving family by his side.Bob was born on May 1st, 1938 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He and his older brother and best friend, Harry were raised by their loving parents, Camille and Herman Merson.Growing up, Bob's parents taught him that the most important things in life are family, showing people respect, always staying true to your words and following the Jewish faith.Bob lived every day of his life believing and following those values and naturally inspired others to do the same.In 1957, Bob enlisted in The United States Air Force. In 1958, while studying at the University of Oklahoma, Bob met the love of his life, Arlene. Their immediate attraction and appreciation for one another was truly a rare find, and for 61 years, their family and friends witnessed that their love was truly one out of a storybook.In May of 1961, Bob graduated from the University of Oklahoma married to Arlene and excitingly waited for the arrival of their first born. Bob set out to build a career in order to create a wonderful life for his family.Bob was always a "go-getter" and a remarkable businessman. Shortly after moving to Meridian, Mississippi, Bob saw an opportunity to purchase Southern Electric Supply, which at the time was a very small division of the Southern Pipe and Supply company.Through his consistent hard work and keen ability to identify the potential and talent in others, Bob grew the company to become one of the largest electrical supply companies in the United States.Although many people viewed Bob as outstanding and inspiring, he remained completely humble. He never spoke about his business success because he believed that the only success that mattered, was being kind to others and providing strong family values.Bob's happiest times were those spent with his family. Bob was a loving and inspiring father to his two children, Howard and Michelle and a "Papa Bob" to his four grandchildren, Josh, Rebecca, Sammi and Hannah.Everyone who met Bob came away a better person because they experienced his warmth and sincerity. Bob Merson positively influenced and touched the lives of thousands of people; he is a true legend and will be missed dearly.Funeral Services Thursday September 26, 2019 10:30am at Temple Beth El 333 SW 4th Ave. Boca Raton, Fl. 33432If you wish to make a donation in honor of Bob, please make it to JAFCO Jewish Adoption and Family Care Options - 4200 N University Dr, Sunrise, FL 33351 954-749-7230 https://www.jafco.org/donations/For further information contact KRONISH FUNERAL SERVICES / info@kronishfuneral.com or 561-717-2874