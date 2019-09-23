Deaths in South Florida: 9/23

Jack Moroney passed away in his sleep on September 19, 2019 at the age of 68. He was born in New Jersey to John F. (Jack) Moroney Sr and Janet Moroney, who then moved to Fort Lauderdale when Jack was 2. After graduating from Saint Thomas Aquinas, he enrolled in Broward Community College, and then transferred to Florida State University, where he graduated with a B.A.After school, Jack joined the Hollywood Police Department. Jack then teamed up with his father to work in the Church Goods industry, and they started Moroneys' Religious Art, Inc. in Fort Lauderdale in 1982. Jack Sr. passed away in 1986, and Jack continued to run the business with his sister Janet, until she passed in 2013. Moroneys' quickly became the go-to Church Goods distributor to many churches, mostly in Florida and the Islands, and Southeast USA. Jack also managed church renovations. Mr. Moroney was well known in South Florida, winning over customers with his big personality and friendly smile.Jack is survived by his wife of 21 years, Phyllis (Pucci) Moroney, their son, Sean V., two sisters Jeanne Moroney and Jerilyn Ewton (Ron), brother-in-law Tom Murphy (Judy), nieces and nephews: Kelly (Murphy) Pickett (Bobby), Tatum Murphy, Brandon Ewton and Michael Victor, as well as grand-nephew Daxton Pickett, and grand niece Teagan Murphy.Jack is predeceased by his parents Jack and Janet Moroney, his twin sister Judy Murphy (Tom) and sister Janet Moroney.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Diabetes Association at 1-800-342-2383 or www.diabetes.org, or American Heart Association at 1-800-AHA-USA1 or www.heart.org.Visiting hours will be held at Barbara Falkowski Funeral Home, 300 SW 6th St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-9 pm.A funeral mass will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 901 NE 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at 10 am.