Deaths in South Florida: 9/23

Arthur H. Zechman, 74, of Vero Beach, passed away on August 21, 2019 at the VNA Hospice of Vero Beach, after a 13 month struggle with cancer.Arthur was born in West Reading, Pa. He was the son of the late Arthur H. Zechman Jr. and the late Virginia (Yerger) Bliven.He was employed by Florida Power and Light, first as a lineman and becoming VP of Operations for Broward County, retiring in 2010 after 46 years of service.He was a lifelong fisherman, loved traveling and being with his family.Arthur is survived by his daughter, Kymberly Zechman, West Palm Beach, Fl., Grandchildren, Melissa Trinidad, Meghan Ingle, Antonio Rodriguez and six Great Grandchildren. Also, his partner Mary (Midge) Sessions, sister Sherrie, wife of Robert Bulles, Blandon, Pa., step-sister Lynn, wife of Anthony Civitarese, Womelsdorf, Pa., and pre-deceased by step-sister Janet, wife of Joseph Tomko.At Arthur's request, no service will be held, his ashes will be scattered off the coast of Islamorada, Fl.Memorial contributions can be made in Memory of Arthur H. Zechman III, to VNA Hospice of Vero Beach, 901 37th Street, Vero Beach, Fl. 32960
Jack Moroney passed away in his sleep on September 19, 2019 at the age of 68. He was born in New Jersey to John F. (Jack) Moroney Sr and Janet Moroney, who then moved to Fort Lauderdale when Jack was 2. After graduating from Saint Thomas Aquinas, he enrolled in Broward Community College, and then transferred to Florida State University, where he graduated with a B.A.After school, Jack joined the Hollywood Police Department. Jack then teamed up with his father to work in the Church Goods industry, and they started Moroneys' Religious Art, Inc. in Fort Lauderdale in 1982. Jack Sr. passed away in 1986, and Jack continued to run the business with his sister Janet, until she passed in 2013. Moroneys' quickly became the go-to Church Goods distributor to many churches, mostly in Florida and the Islands, and Southeast USA. Jack also managed church renovations. Mr. Moroney was well known in South Florida, winning over customers with his big personality and friendly smile.Jack is survived by his wife of 21 years, Phyllis (Pucci) Moroney, their son, Sean V., two sisters Jeanne Moroney and Jerilyn Ewton (Ron), brother-in-law Tom Murphy (Judy), nieces and nephews: Kelly (Murphy) Pickett (Bobby), Tatum Murphy, Brandon Ewton and Michael Victor, as well as grand-nephew Daxton Pickett, and grand niece Teagan Murphy.Jack is predeceased by his parents Jack and Janet Moroney, his twin sister Judy Murphy (Tom) and sister Janet Moroney.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Diabetes Association at 1-800-342-2383 or www.diabetes.org, or American Heart Association at 1-800-AHA-USA1 or www.heart.org.Visiting hours will be held at Barbara Falkowski Funeral Home, 300 SW 6th St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-9 pm.A funeral mass will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 901 NE 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at 10 am.
Ralph Rankow 95 of Pompano Beach formerly of Sunny Isles Beach passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Irene for 71 years, a loving father of Barbara Rankow and Andrew Rankow (Web Stearns), a cherished grandfather of Michael Salvin and Hayley Martin and great grandfather of Ethan Martin. A Navy veteran (Sea Bee) of World War 2, serving his country in the South Pacific. Funeral services Tues. Sept. 24th 10AM Levitt Weinstein at Beth David Memorial Gardens, 3201 N. 72nd Ave., Hollywood 33024For information friends may call 954-963-2400.
Kenneth Ristau died September 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth and their two sons. Visitation will be on 9/23/19 and the funeral will be on 9/24/19. Details can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com