Deaths in South Florida: 9/22

Ted Crosby, of Plantation Florida, passed on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 from a series of unexpected complications. He was 76 years of age. Born in San Francisco to Lucille and John T. Crosby, he graduated from Kubasaki high school, in Okinawa, Japan, in 1961. He then attended the University of New Mexico on an NROTC scholarship and earned a degree of Business Administration in Industrial Management. After college he served as a Naval intelligence officer during the Vietnam war. He began his working career in the 1970's specializing in marine surveying and adjusting. Ted and his family moved from California to South Florida in 1978 to open and manage a new branch for his company. He worked for the same company ACE/INAMAR/CIGNA/INA in various roles for 39 years. His participation in numerous industry organizations, such as acting as the Master of Ceremonies at the annual Fort Lauderdale Mariner's Club Seminar for many years, helped bring recognition to his company as a leader in the marine industry. Through continuous education and incredible organization, Ted was the quasi-librarian for his colleagues. He retired in 2010, but continued to mentor and consult out of his home. He is survived by his wife, Sue Ann and daughter, Samantha. A formal service will not be held.
Michael Wayne Letson, 59, Davie, FL. passed 9/16/19. Survived by partner Lori of 18 yrs, son Wayne, grandson Grayson and brother Rusty. General Contractor. Loved by all and will be truly missed. Private Service.
Michael David Dolan, age 56, of Hollywood, passed away September 16, 2019. Survived by brother Robert Dolan; sisters Karen (Walter) Levy, Lori (Gail Webster) Dolan, Nancy Dolan-Cintron and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Gathering of family and friends will be Friday, September 27, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00 PM with a Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 PM all at Landmark Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Michael's memory to www.npcf.us/donate. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
passed away on September 19th, 2019 in Hollywood, FL at age 72 after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Providence, RI and raised in Upper Nyack, NY she had a life-long love of books and reading, especially mystery novels. She studied English Literature at Ottawa University in Kansas where she met her husband. They became Floridians in 1970 where she joined the mortgage and loan industry as an underwriter for many years. She finally followed her passion and obtained a position as a librarian in Broward County, where she could read to her heart's content until she retired. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, James R. Mason; sisters Penny Tate, Barb "Sparky" Hamlin, and Debby Campbell; children Ryan A. Mason and Amanda Black, and grandchildren Addyson and Jesse.
Plantation, FloridaRuth Travers passed away on September 16, 2019. She was 95. Ruth was born August 8, 1924 in Clifton, New Jersey to the late Paul S. Godwin and Leila Frances Gatter Godwin. Ruth was a graduate of New Britain Senior High School and Central Connecticut University with extended studies at Barry University and FAU. Ruth married Wally Travers on July 5, 1947, and they remained married until his passing in 1989. The Travers family moved to South Florida in 1954. Ruth was an elementary school teacher for 35 years, 33 of those years in Broward County. Ruth provided a loving home that nurtured her four boys and their friends. Wally and Ruth, along with Pop Travers and Uncle Ed, spent a decade and a half encouraging and mentoring her sons on numerous sports teams. Ruth was an avid reader and traveled around the world with Wally and across America with her bowling team. Ruth's lifetime of volunteer work included hospital volunteering during WWII; Founding member of Plantation Methodist Church; 5 year classroom volunteer; Plantation AARP President, Vice President, Program Chair; Florida Retired Educators Association State Director, State Executive Board, District Director; Broward County Council of Senior Citizens Vice President, Program Chair; Broward County Retired Educators Vice President; TRIAD (sheriff, police, seniors) Vice Chair; SALT (Seniors and Law Together) Vice President; and election poll worker for 10 years.In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Wally; brothers Richard P. Godwin and Paul A. Godwin; and son Bruce W. Travers. Ruth is survived by her children Stephen (Cricket), Donald (Addie), David (Jana) and Susan, wife of Bruce; grandchildren Cole, Allison, Nicole, Andrea, Kyle, Krystal, and Elizabeth; great-grandchildren Jayda, Kaydence, Hannah, and seven step-great-grandchildren. Cremation and burial at sea are being provided by the Neptune Society.
Marcia A. Thomas, 76, of Hollywood, beloved Secretary of Nativity Catholic School for over 50 years, passed away September 17, 2019. Predeceased by brother Richard. Survived by sister Joy Cilurso; sister-in-law Joan Thomas; cousin Peggy and Bobby Curtin; niece Lori; nephew Michael and nephews Mike, Josh, Jimmy, Nicholas and Zachary and 2 great nephews. Visitation Friday, September 27th, 5:00pm – 9:00pm with a prayer service at 7:00pm all at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:00am at Nativity Catholic Church with a reception in Nativity Parish Hall immediately after the service followed by interment at Hollywood Memorial Gardens East at approximately 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Nativity Catholic School, 5220 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL 33021 or Cambridge School of Music, 1433 SE Cambridge Drive, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Signer, Harriet née Rothenberg, 97, of Boca Raton FL,died August 14, 2019 after a short illness. She grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from Madison HS, PackerCollege Inst., and Adelphi U. She was predeceased byher husband, Dr. Arthur Signer, who was a familydoctor in New Hyde Park, LI, and her son-in-law, Dr. Fred Silverman. She moved with her family to Kings Point, LI in 1961. In retirement, they lived in the North Shore Towers on LI and in Boca Raton. She was an avid reader, a lifelong learner, and enjoyed an active social life as well as well as spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Dr. Richard (Helaine) Signer, Barbara Silverman, and William (Gloria) Signer, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Donations to the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach, 9901 Donna Klein Blvd, Boca Raton, FL, 33428.
Kenneth Ristau died September 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth and their two sons. Visitation will be on 9/23/19 and the funeral will be on 9/24/19. Details can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com
Madelyn Savarick of Boca Raton, patron of the arts, theatre, and music died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 12 of natural causes with her beloved dog Mozart by her side. She is survived by her devoted daughters Kathy Grant of Los Angeles and Jane Grant and husband The Honorable Michael Allard-Madaus of Worcester, MA, along with her cherished nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was pre-deceased by her adored husband, Michael Savarick.Madelyn, raised in New York, was the youngest of four children and immersed herself in all things musical from the time she was a child. She was a most remarkable woman, naturally endowed with beauty, elegance and grace. Resilient, inimitable, flame-thrower to life, creator of dreams, executor of excellence, passionate soul, and truly one in a billion. Her contributions in cultural enhancement in Boca Raton and South Florida were extraordinary, impactful and earnestly undertaken. No board, committee, or organization was complete without Madelyn's tireless energy, intelligence, and guiding wisdom. She did not suffer fools gladly but her kindness and benevolence towards those she knew, and those she did not, enriched the lives of so many. To whom much is given, much is expected, and no one exceeded expectations time and time again like Mady. Just did. Rest easy, dear Mady. And may you find beautiful music and peaceful vistas. Show the angels how to raise a hoot! A celebration of Madelyn's life will be held Saturday, October 12, 11:00am at St. Gregory's Church, 100 NE Mizner Boulevard, Boca Raton. In Madelyn's spirit of giving, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Symphony of the Americas, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida Atlantic University Music Department, or the Boca Raton Historical Society and Museum.
Mary Joan Buck Glancy, known to her loved ones as Moom, passed away on September 12, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in Utica, NY to Mary Elizabeth Carmody and Francis Buck, she married her high school sweetheart John A. Glancy on November 27, 1969. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and especially enjoyed the fall season and hosting Thanksgiving dinner. She is survived by her 3 children, Colleen, Kristin and Ryan; 2 grandchildren Devyn and Peyton; daughter-in-law Jennifer and son-in-law Richard; sister-in-law Patricia and a plethora of friends who were like family. She was pre-deceased by her mother, father and sister, Lisa. Her sense of humor and passion for life will be truly missed by those that loved her.