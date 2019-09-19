Photos: Athenaeum Music & Arts Library gala marks its 30th year in La Jolla

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library held its 30th annual gala Sept. 6, 2019 at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. This year's theme was "Volare, oh-oh-oh-oh! Your love has given me wings. Around the world in 30 galas!" A patio setup included cocktails and music by the Euphoria Brass Band, and as dusk fell, dinner was catered by La Jolla Hyatt Regency. Dancing and a silent auction closed the night. Harpist Chiara Capobianco accompanied guests singing "Volare."