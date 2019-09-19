Advertisement

Photos: Athenaeum Music & Arts Library gala marks its 30th year in La Jolla

By La Jolla Light Staff
Sep 18, 2019 | 8:32 PM
Auction chair Patty Rome, event co-chairs Nicole Hadfield and Jessica Uhrig, Athenaeum executive director Erika Torri and Fred Torri, Sarah B. Marsh-Rebelo (Photo by Vincent Andrunas)

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library held its 30th annual gala Sept. 6, 2019 at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. This year's theme was "Volare, oh-oh-oh-oh! Your love has given me wings. Around the world in 30 galas!" A patio setup included cocktails and music by the Euphoria Brass Band, and as dusk fell, dinner was catered by La Jolla Hyatt Regency. Dancing and a silent auction closed the night. Harpist Chiara Capobianco accompanied guests singing "Volare."

The gala is the largest annual fundraiser and society event for the Athenaeum, La Jolla's oldest cultural institution and Southern California's only membership library, according to its website. Proceeds support the Athenaeum's mission, programs and education outreach.

For information about the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library's events and programs, visit ljathenaeum.org

Dame Zandra Rhodes, Martha and Edward Dennis, Leanne MacDougall, Peter Comstock, Irene de Watteville (Photo by Vincent Andrunas)
Myrna Naegle, John Armstrong, Lou Campbell, James Kear, Debra Waterford, Gitte Theodossi (Photo by Vincent Andrunas)
Margaret Dudas, Joyce Dostart, Judy White, Ann Hill, Cindy Goodman (Photo by Vincent Andrunas)
Ralph and Effie Lundberg, Joy and Jim Furby (Photo by Vincent Andrunas)
Barry Raspotnik, Wyatt Raspotnik, Ella Raspotnik, Annina Raspotnik-Torri, Fred and Erika Torri (Photo by Vincent Andrunas)
Dan and Cynthia Kronemyer, Fred and Angel Kleinbub, Barbara Kjos and John DePuy (Photo by Vincent Andrunas)
Victoria Tessendorf, Sebastian Ebersbach, Ingrid Hibben, Victor LaMagna (Photo by Vincent Andrunas)
John and Annasue Wilson, Mark and Kellie Quint, Carol Randolph and Bob Caplan (Photo by Vincent Andrunas)
Irwin and Joan Jacobs (Photo by Vincent Andrunas)
Robby Whittemore, Cynthia Bond (Photo by Vincent Andrunas)
Andrea Wild, Susie Barbey-Booth, Kathe Hicks Albrecht (Photo by Vincent Andrunas)
Norma Hidalgo-del Rio, Charlie and Maureen King (Photo by Vincent Andrunas)
