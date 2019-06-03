There are three chances to spot the International Space Station flying over the Baltimore region this week

More chances to spot the International Space Station over the Baltimore region arise this week.

The satellite laboratory will appear in the northwest at 9:05 p.m. Monday, moving low over the northern horizon from the northwest to the east. It will pass right over the bright star Vega in the northeast before entering Earth’s shadow near the eastern horizon at 9:11 p.m.

The next two nights, it will appear even brighter, crossing the center of the sky from northwest to southeast.

Tuesday, it will appear close to Mars and the constellation Gemini at 9:52 p.m., disappearing behind Earth’s shadow just as it nears the planet Jupiter at 9:57 p.m.

Wednesday, it will follow a similar path, appearing in the northwest at 9:03 p.m., just north of Mars, Mercury and the moon, and will get even closer to Jupiter before disappearing in Earth’s shadow at 9:09 p.m.

It isn’t hard to spot in clear skies, and no special equipment is needed. It appears like a bright star, moving slowly across the sky.

