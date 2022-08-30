Webb telescope detects carbon dioxide in exoplanet atmosphere

Observations from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope show the first clear evidence of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a planet outside of our solar system, the University of Maryland announced Thursday.

A research team including University of Maryland astronomy professors Eliza Kempton and Thaddeus Komacek analyzed data from WASP-39b, a giant gas planet that orbits a star 700 light-years away, to identify carbon dioxide in its atmosphere.

The Webb telescope allowed the researchers to make out carbon dioxide in WASP-39b’s atmosphere for the first time, although NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer telescopes had previously shown that water vapor, sodium and potassium were present.

For planets like WASP-39b, whose orbits can be viewed from the side, scientists can distinguish between various gases by studying differences in the brightness of light transmitted through planets’ atmospheres.

“The reason we hadn’t been able to definitively identify CO2 in the atmosphere of WASP-39b previously was that we never had a telescope that could produce spectra across the right wavelength range,” Kempton said in a news release. “This discovery shows us that Webb is delivering on its promise of being a transformational facility for astronomical observations.”

Being able to analyze what gases make up a planet’s atmosphere helps scientists understand how that planet formed and developed over time.

The telescope’s first images were released in July, showing new, awe-inspiring views of space.