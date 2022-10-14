New bioscience lab building will expand University of Maryland, Baltimore’s BioPark

The iconic 4MLK building will be located at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Blvd. and Baltimore St. Phase 1 of the two-phase 4MLK project is an 8-story, 250,000-square-foot building. When both phases are complete, the project will represent a $320 million total capital investment. The phase 1 4MLK building will provide critical wet laboratory space in downtown Baltimore for researchers and companies, flexible lab and office/support space for start-ups, and Class A office space, along with areas for convening and a conference center. (Photo courtesy of UMB)

The first of two new buildings planned for the University of Maryland, Baltimore BioPark is expected to break ground Friday, adding significant new lab space for new and growing bioscience companies in the city.

An eight-story, 250,000-square-foot building called 4MLK is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024, and another similarly sized building is slated for the next phase.

Officials see the structure, at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Baltimore Street, as a gateway between the BioPark, the university and the University of Maryland Medical Center.

“The BioPark is a highly sought-after location for companies seeking commercial wet lab space as well as connection to UMB and the vast resources we offer,” said Dr. Bruce Jarrell, the university’s president, in a statement. He said the project “will deliver a high volume of new lab space to Baltimore, helping fill the severe shortage in our region.”

So-called “wet lab” space — where drugs, chemicals and biological matter can be safely handled — is in short supply in Baltimore despite a steady stream of promising new ideas emerging from research at the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University. What space is developed is quickly occupied, which risks the loss of economic opportunity to other places.

The new BioPark buildings are being developed by Wexford Science & Technology LLC, which is headquartered in the West Baltimore park but maintains 15 other university-affiliated medical and life science properties around the country. The park, spanning multiple blocks on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, has been underway in recent years in an often neglected area that has seen housing and other projects progress far more slowly than expected.

Over time, plans call for the park to include nearly 2 million square feet of lab and office space in a dozen buildings, in addition to parking garages and public parks.

Already there are two lab-office buildings and one office building in the high-tech park, in addition to the privately developed state Forensic Medical Center and the Maryland Proton Treatment Center.

The two-phase 4MLK project is expected to double the park’s commercial lab-office space, with the first phase costing $320 million, the university said.

Officials said the park purchased land from the city for the 4MLK project at market value and is receiving no subsidies for the development. The project was awarded $2.25 million in grants from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to support flexible lab space and a conference center called Innovation Hall.

“Since the inception of the UM BioPark, UMB has played a critical role in both the growth of the local life sciences industry and in fulfillment of the vision of the BioPark as a center of gravity and congregation for researchers, corporate innovators, entrepreneurs, and the community,” said Jim Berens, founder and chairman of Wexford Science & Technology, in a statement.

“Its advancement underscores the unique opportunity for life sciences companies looking to launch or expand in Baltimore,” he said.