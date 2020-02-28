If you reached age 70 1/2 by the end of 2019, you'll have to take required minimum distributions from your tax-deferred accounts and pay taxes on that money. It's too late to do anything about that now, but it's not too soon to look for ways to lower your tax bill in 2020. You can transfer up to $100,000 a year from your traditional IRAs directly to charity. (If you're married, your spouse can transfer an additional $100,000 to charity from his or her IRAs.) The transfer counts toward your required minimum distribution and is excluded from taxable income.