Close to retirement? How not to panic when the market swings

A popular retirement strategy is to figure out how much monthly income you will need your portfolios to generate when you retire, beyond what you are guaranteed to get from Social Security, a pension payout if you have one, or an income annuity you’ve purchased. So if you will have $2,500 in guaranteed monthly income coming from Social Security and other guaranteed income sources, but you need another $500 to cover essential living costs, you’ll need to cover that other $500 from your own savings. The bucket strategy is to put two or three years of what you’ll need in cash, and keep the rest in a mix of stocks and high-quality bonds.