Hitting your retirement stride

Not long ago, I passed the two-year mark of my retirement as editor of Kiplinger’s. That apparently is something of a milestone. A study by Age Wave and Bank of America Merrill Lynch found that “it can take two to three years to hit your stride in retirement.”
So far, I’d say I’m pretty much on track.
People often ask me if I miss being editor. My honest answer: absolutely not. I thought I had a successful run, and I was happy to move on. But I’ve discovered that I apparently belong to a relatively small group of retirees (15%) that Age Wave identifies as “driven achievers” who continue working in some capacity because it gives them a sense of accomplishment.
Writing this column, gives me that sense.
Driven achiever that I am, I also find myself making to-do lists, and I need to check off a few items — even small things, such as sending e-mails — each day. The part-time work and the lists add structure to my week. But I'm grateful that I have plenty of unstructured time to do a lot of satisfying things I never would have been able to fit into my schedule if I were on the job full-time. For one thing, my husband and I have stepped up our exercise program.
A lot of our increased travel time revolves around family — vacations with the kids and grandkids and visits to out-of-town siblings. But we’ve also visited nine national parks since we retired, and next year we're heading to Acadia in Maine.
Once I tick off a couple of things on my to-do list each day, I give myself permission to spend time with a good book.
Before I left my job, I made a list of things I’d do in retirement, plus a schedule of what my week might look like: write, spend time with my grandchildren, exercise more, travel, volunteer, clean out the closets, remodel the bathrooms. Two-plus years in, I have checked most of those boxes. But I haven’t made much headway with the closets, and the bathrooms are still a gleam in my eye.
One of my biggest surprises is that my week looks so little like I pictured it. Despite being retired, I sometimes feel pressed for time, and I still look forward to weekends. What isn’t so surprising is that one of my greatest pleasures is the flexibility I have in deciding how to spend my days.
There’s nothing like the freedom to run errands at noon on a Tuesday, with little traffic, lots of parking and 1960s music playing on the car radio.
Latest Retirement and Aging
Janet Bodnar is editor at large at Kiplinger.com. Send your questions and comments to moneypower@kiplinger.com. And for more on this and similar money topics, visit Kiplinger.com.