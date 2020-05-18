Voter guide: Lih Young, Congress, District 8

Previous political experience

Political candidates since 1994, local-state-federal, including Rockville Mayor, Md. State Comptroller, Maryland State Senator, U.S. Congress; U.S. Senate. Civic/Community Services.

Why are you running for office?

Reformer/advocate/activist. Promote fairness/freedom/justice/peace; productivity/accountability/cost- effectiveness. Identified “socio- economic-political- election- 21 media- budget- legislation- system problems”; local- global; testify/recommend to officials, law enforcement, 3 branches. TV programs producer speaker; field/studio. Expertise, commitment: intensive/extensive/diversified civic services

TRUMP RECORD

How do you assess the Trump administration so far? Name at least one positive and one negative.

Trump promised to drain the swamp, but he did not work on it. As before, administration after administration, the problems continue to exist, or worse, in vicious cycles. Work to be done: Prosecute/eliminate public-private-partnership, robberism; agencies, law enforcement; 3 branches, local-fed-global; media, funding, nonsense studies, legislation; civic non-profit, women, minorities, churches “think tanks”, educational institutions; conferences; National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, Medicine; defense, Army (AUSA); C4ISRNET; DefenseNew.com; U.S. Institute of Peace.

2017 TAX CUTS

What effect do you believe the federal tax cuts of 2017 have had on the economy thus far or will have in the future and why? Do you support the cuts?

Basically, trump usually tax cut for the rich, who provide no benefit to the society. Simply do disservices. Or do more harm to the people, families, communities, society.

INCOME INEQUALITY

Is the level of economic inequality in the United States a problem, and why or why not? What, if anything, should the federal government do to address it?

Prosecute/eliminate " official misconduct-government gang-MURDERFRAUD-CRIME-INJUSTICE NETWORKS" operation, unjust/false/misleading practices; private-public; 3 branches, local-fed- global, inc. non-profit, think tanks. Protect people/families/ businesses: lives, rights, reputation, assets, vehicles, resources. Promote productivity, public interest, cost-benefits, social needs, budget constraints.

GUN LAWS

Should federal gun laws be changed, and if so, how and why?

Equity/equality/safety/productivity: affected by income/resources/environment; noise; stress; health, food; sleeping, learning facilities; brutality, torture; misdiagnosis; unjust injection/medication/poisonous food/ accidents/murder; in jails, detention, hospitals, rehab centers; most are silenced down/concealed. USA mass incarceration is on top among nations, but no human rights violations?

HEALTH CARE

What should Congress do with respect to the Affordable Care Act, how and why? If you believe it should be scrapped, what, if anything, should replace it?

Support single-payer healthcare by government, affordable health care. Our health care system should not be controlled by for-profit corporations. To improve quality, affordable health care for all as a fundamental right and should be achieved by the government. Medical costs should not be shifted onto other programs (e.g., Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries). Promote productivity, accountability

URBAN POLICY

What role should the federal government play in helping cities? What, if anything, would you do for Baltimore, specifically?

Prosecute/eliminate " official misconduct-government gang-MURDERFRAUD-CRIME-INJUSTICE NETWORKS" operation, unjust/false/misleading practices; private-public; 3 branches, local-fed- global, inc. non-profit, think tanks. Protect people/families/ businesses: lives, rights, reputation, assets, vehicles, resources. Promote productivity, public interest, cost-benefits, social needs, budget constraints.

OPIOIDS

Do you back Elijah Cummings’ bill -- which Republicans say is too expensive -- to provide $100 billion over 10 years to fight the opioid epidemic? Why or why not?

Equal protection, non-discrimination; employment/business/activities; rights/homes/vehicles/resources/ reputation/ freedoms/ affiliation, environment; document, evidence. Equal pay, sick paid leaves. Prosecute “official misconduct-government gang-MURDER- FRAUD- CRIME- INJUSTICE NETWORKS" operation; threat/coercion/victimization; physical/mental/financial/medication/litigation/levies/ foreclosures

IMMIGRATION

What changes, if any, should Congress make to our immigration and deportation laws and policies? Should the DACA program be preserved? Why or why not?

SUPPORT: Comprehensive immigration reform. Promote humanity, productivity, justice, peace. Protect people, families, environment. Prosecute “official misconduct-government gang- MURDER FRAUD- CRIME- INJUSTICE networks”; unjust practices, victimization, deprivation, destruction; threat, coercion; unjust arrest, detention, torture. Reduce fees, fast processing of citizen application/replacement card

TRADE

How would you rate the Trump administration’s trade stance with China and why?

Prosecute/eliminate " official misconduct-government gang-MURDERFRAUD-CRIME-INJUSTICE NETWORKS" operation, unjust/false/misleading practices; private-public; 3 branches, local-fed- global, inc. non-profit, think tanks. Protect people/families/ businesses: lives, rights, reputation, assets, vehicles, resources. Promote productivity, public interest, cost-benefits, social needs, budget constraints.

IRAN

Do you support the president’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal? Why or why not?

The scope, duration, potential number of combat troops (including National Guard and Reserve Forces) and costs of military action by the United States Armed Forces that would be required to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons or the capability to produce such weapons. Any other factors relating to the efficacy, risks, and costs of the use of military force by the United States against Iran as a means of deterring or neutralizing Iran’s nuclear program. Similarly evaluation should be made for N-Korea.

NORTH KOREA

How should the United States address the rise of North Korea’s nuclear program?

CLIMATE CHANGE

How should the United States address climate change?

End: dependence/subsidies for fossil fuels, coal, nuclear energy, offshore oil drilling, spills. Curb carbon pollution, medical costs. Improve regulation/oversight. Promote clean air, water, renewable energy. Protect public health, environment. Promote efficiency, technology, research. Reduce unjust practices, fracking, manipulation, obstruction; false excuses, distortion. Prosecute wrongdoers.

GREEN NEW DEAL

Do you support the Green New Deal? Why or why not?