Voter guide: Michael Yadeta, Congress, District 8

Previous political experience

I have working experience in more than 20 countries, earned vast experience to represent this communities, I can represent the diverse residents in my counties, I speak Kiswahili, Ethiopian,Zambian to reach out to the entire immigrants for Conservative core values.

Why are you running for office?

I have successfully organized Conservative republicans in my county since 2016 and know my further plans are to make Montgomery County communities be economically stable. I will create Vocational training school for dropouts and homeless to build home for them and be mentally and physically ready for change.

TRUMP RECORD

How do you assess the Trump administration so far? Name at least one positive and one negative.

“God First” Jobs, Economy, Cut all the unnecessary regulations. We are not going to another war battle. He is negotiating it. God first to United states, American the sky is the limit. Farmers are benefiting, Industries are ones again going back to work. Made in USA

2017 TAX CUTS

What effect do you believe the federal tax cuts of 2017 have had on the economy thus far or will have in the future and why? Do you support the cuts?

Republican Tax cut is the result of the birth of the United States. Obviously the failed Colony of the 1609, still propose blind tax plan, So far the republican tax cut is doing great and I agree it to the end. Small business and families are benefiting from the Tax and 100% Support it.

INCOME INEQUALITY

Is the level of economic inequality in the United States a problem, and why or why not? What, if anything, should the federal government do to address it?

In my belief we shouldn’t be all equal. The Federal government shouldn’t take impossible assignment. We should compute through hard work and whoever wins is the greater. In my belief we shouldn’t be all equal. The Federal government shouldn’t take impossible assignment. We should compute for the better through hard work and whoever wins is the greater

GUN LAWS

Should federal gun laws be changed, and if so, how and why?

Again I will leave this to the people of America, not the Federal Government. Let the American Vote on it.

HEALTH CARE

What should Congress do with respect to the Affordable Care Act, how and why? If you believe it should be scrapped, what, if anything, should replace it?

Congress should organize real evidence of patient records, speak with doctors, be bipartisan in decision. Currently they made it soccer field.

URBAN POLICY

What role should the federal government play in helping cities? What, if anything, would you do for Baltimore, specifically?

In my belief, the federal government should compensate the slavery family before doing anything. Unless they close this chapter the problem may get worse.

OPIOIDS

Do you back Elijah Cummings’ bill -- which Republicans say is too expensive -- to provide $100 billion over 10 years to fight the opioid epidemic? Why or why not?

The Fed is not grandparent to states or cities and shouldn’t pay a dime to pharmaceutical drag manufacturing companies instead should compensate the core issues.

IMMIGRATION

What changes, if any, should Congress make to our immigration and deportation laws and policies? Should the DACA program be preserved? Why or why not?

I don’t agree to Make American Jobless and Keep Non-American in United States with less salary; The may worth better in their country Therefore I will first get enough jobs for Americans and then take the DACA thing after.

TRADE

How would you rate the Trump administration’s trade stance with China and why?

Trump is extremely, smart trader and negotiator America has ever got. Look…for several decades, some Chinese/European business owner’s ship to United states environmentally killing commodities and trump proposed tariff is the smarter thing to do.. The way forward is manufacturing of our own. We should be Industrial nation again.

IRAN

Do you support the president’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal? Why or why not?

Based on Trump campaign promises, what matter is American, America first!!! The previous administration messed it up. I am sure they knew it was not good deal. President Trump has my full support as long as he stays away from any foreign countries affair.

NORTH KOREA

How should the United States address the rise of North Korea’s nuclear program?

United States Shouldn’t panic of this tiny nation, It makes us fool infant of the whole world watching. I know Trump has done his best negotiation which is not to engage war but handshake. As the same time United States should build mighty army with Advanced technology. South Korea should pay United states for United states Army keeping them safe.

CLIMATE CHANGE

How should the United States address climate change?

United States should do like other world, not more not less. United State is less than 0.3% of the world and the list polluting nation. I don’t see why America pays more and the rest of the world is enjoying our tax money.

GREEN NEW DEAL

Do you support the Green New Deal? Why or why not?