Voter guide: Rob Seyfferth, Congress, District 3

Previous political experience

Prior candidate

Why are you running for office?

To serve the district and my country be offering voters a candidate who has been the same ringers in life as many of them have.

TRUMP RECORD

How do you assess the Trump administration so far? Name at least one positive and one negative.

Are you trying to get me killed!? In all seriousness and in the interest of frankness, I don’t consider myself a Trump Republican in a normal sense I didn’t support him in 2016 and I am undecided about 2020. Having said that most of his policies I do agree with and you won’t find me supporting the Democrats.. Similarly, I think the Democrats have gone overboard in their criticisms of Trump. Positive: Conservative Jurists in the Judiciary Negative: His combative approach to governance

2017 TAX CUTS

What effect do you believe the federal tax cuts of 2017 have had on the economy thus far or will have in the future and why? Do you support the cuts?

I think the tax cuts have been a boon for economic growth and I mildly support these cuts. However, I harbor term concerns about the exponential increases in both the deficit and the debt which both are poised to wipe out the gains made, Covid-19 notwithstanding.

INCOME INEQUALITY

Is the level of economic inequality in the United States a problem, and why or why not? What, if anything, should the federal government do to address it?

The better question is economic mobility. It’s one thing to have millionaires and billionaires, but having the majority being of average standing. The true problem is whether people have enjoy and have a decent standard of living that doesn’t involve having to work jobs that they don’t want or making tough choices. As for what the federal government can do, the first is reducing taxes to allow people to keep more of what they earn and allowing people to have greater access to schools and apprenticeships.

GUN LAWS

Should federal gun laws be changed, and if so, how and why?

I think we need to have greater emphasis on mental health and wellness along with training.

HEALTH CARE

What should Congress do with respect to the Affordable Care Act, how and why? If you believe it should be scrapped, what, if anything, should replace it?

Scrap it. It’s costly and gives the government way too much influence into a subject that’s best left to the free market. I think something along the lines of Graham-Cassidy would be ideal for replacement; however, the plan needs to be fleshed out more and any plan should have buy in from the Democrats. This needs to be bi partisan and well discussed.

URBAN POLICY

What role should the federal government play in helping cities? What, if anything, would you do for Baltimore, specifically?

Depends on the subject. I’m a Federalist at heart and so I do believe cities should look to themselves and the State first, but there are times such as with this Covid-19 crisis where DC should and must be available to assist as needed.

OPIOIDS

Do you back Elijah Cummings’ bill -- which Republicans say is too expensive -- to provide $100 billion over 10 years to fight the opioid epidemic? Why or why not?

I think we need to fully determine what the economic impact is going to look like before settling on a dollar amount.

IMMIGRATION

What changes, if any, should Congress make to our immigration and deportation laws and policies? Should the DACA program be preserved? Why or why not?

Increased border security and verification processes.

TRADE

How would you rate the Trump administration’s trade stance with China and why?

No. His tariffs have brought economic hardship to those who don’t have the capacity to deal with it.

IRAN

Do you support the president’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal? Why or why not?

No. While the deal shouldn’t have been made, I do believe that we had more to gain by being a party to the deal than not. Similarly I think we should have discussed the matter more with our allies.

NORTH KOREA

How should the United States address the rise of North Korea’s nuclear program?

It’s a problem that has persisted since I’ve been around and will remain so. I think the best course of action would be to maintain diplomatic efforts and dialogue, maintaining pressure on China to deal with the situation. Similarly work closely with our allies to develop an allied plan.

CLIMATE CHANGE

How should the United States address climate change?

Use economic incentives.

GREEN NEW DEAL

Do you support the Green New Deal? Why or why not?