Voter guide: Neil C. Parrott, Congress, District 6

Previous political experience

Currently in my 3rd Term with the Maryland House of Delegates; Founder of MDPetitions.com; Served on the Hamptons at Brightwood HOA Board; Founder of the Friends of Frederick Foundation; Founder Hagerstown Area Summer Swimming

Why are you running for office?

Washington DC is a mess. District 6 needs a representative who lives in the District and who will work to improve our community and our country. I care about our nation and want to ensure that our children, and future generations will have the same opportunities and freedoms that we enjoy. Instead of playing political games, I’ll work for you to bring common-sense, practical solutions to DC with a careful look to help our district.

TRUMP RECORD

How do you assess the Trump administration so far? Name at least one positive and one negative.

President Trump is taking actions to put America First, and I support that. His actions to bring manufacturing jobs back to our country are greatly needed. This became clearly evident this year; we rely too heavily on China for our medical supplies. I do think that in his first two years, President Trump needed to push the Republican Congress more aggressively to fully fund the border wall and to install a smart wall infrastructure.

2017 TAX CUTS

What effect do you believe the federal tax cuts of 2017 have had on the economy thus far or will have in the future and why? Do you support the cuts?

The tax cuts were a quantifiable success for our economy. Unemployment was at an all-time low, and the gross national product was at an all-time high. The Covid-19 crisis has created economic turmoil, but the tax cuts will make it easier for people to reinvest in the economy and will serve to speed-up the recovery from the epidemic’s effects on the economy.

INCOME INEQUALITY

Is the level of economic inequality in the United States a problem, and why or why not? What, if anything, should the federal government do to address it?

The United States free market system offers the best chance for any citizen to be successful. Unfortunately, many people start out life at a severe disadvantage. Many students are trapped in failing schools and have no way out. The federal government should make it easier for students in these failing schools to be able to access better education. Using vouchers and other tools to make private education an option for these families to give their children a good education that can help them to succeed in the future.

GUN LAWS

Should federal gun laws be changed, and if so, how and why?

No, but Maryland laws should be changed. Right now in Maryland our 2nd Amendment rights to bear arms are being infringed. The increased regulations hurt the people who need the freedom the most by making firearms unaffordable for many and by not allowing law-abiding citizens the right to carry for self-defense.

HEALTH CARE

What should Congress do with respect to the Affordable Care Act, how and why? If you believe it should be scrapped, what, if anything, should replace it?

The Affordable Care Act is anything but affordable. Since passing, health insurance, health care, and prescription drug costs skyrocketed. The quality of care has also degraded; when did you last see a real doctor instead of a PA? The health care system is unstable especially for individuals and small companies needing insurance. Our country can do better by repealing and replacing Obamacare by using free market solutions, allowing cross-state plans, and increasing competition that will have the effect of bringing costs down and increasing quality of care.

URBAN POLICY

What role should the federal government play in helping cities? What, if anything, would you do for Baltimore, specifically?

Congress and President Trump created opportunity zones to provide incentives for private investment into areas that are hard hit by poverty. I support this type of action to encourage investment in areas of our country that need investment the most, like Baltimore.

OPIOIDS

Do you back Elijah Cummings’ bill -- which Republicans say is too expensive -- to provide $100 billion over 10 years to fight the opioid epidemic? Why or why not?

Opioids and fentanyl come to our country from other nations. I believe that the United States must seal up its border with Mexico to prevent drugs from continuing to easily infiltrate our country. In addition, we need to do a much better job of preventing illegal drugs from getting to our country from China. Congressman Trone, who claims that fighting opioids is his major focus, voted against an amendment that would have helped keep fentanyl out of our country. Instead of voting with 15 Democrats and all the Republicans to support the measure, he voted with Nancy Pelosi against the measure that failed by only 4 votes. I would have supported that bill, and we would have had a hammer against China and other nations that are not respecting the law and would have been able to more effectively keep Fentanyl and opioids out.

IMMIGRATION

What changes, if any, should Congress make to our immigration and deportation laws and policies? Should the DACA program be preserved? Why or why not?

Existing immigration laws need to be followed. Lack of immigration enforcement and a porous southern border have led to suffering from gangs like MS 13 who terrorize our District, opioid and fentanyl deaths, and increased human trafficking. Sanctuary cities need to be stopped, the border wall needs to be constructed, and companies who take advantage of illegal aliens should be heavily fined.

TRADE

How would you rate the Trump administration’s trade stance with China and why?

Making sure we have fair trade dealings with China has been a focus of the Trump Administration. I agree with those polices and believe we need continue to rework trade with China so that America’s interests are upheld and so that manufacturing can return to the USA.

IRAN

Do you support the president’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal? Why or why not?

Yes. The deal with Iran was a terrible deal where we gave them billions of dollars and got nothing in return but a better-armed enemy. We need to keep the pressure on Iran to make sure they do not develop a nuclear weapon which would be catastrophic for the region and for Israel, in particular.

NORTH KOREA

How should the United States address the rise of North Korea’s nuclear program?

North Korea is hurting financially, their people are suffering, but Kim Jong-un and members of the ruling class are living a luxurious lifestyle. The US needs to keep up the pressure economically and politically to pressure North Korea to end its nuclear testing program. We need to take a tough stance and cannot allow this rogue, unpredictable nation to continue to develop nuclear missiles.

CLIMATE CHANGE

How should the United States address climate change?

The primary world polluter is China. They dump over 96% more plastic into the ocean than the US and contribute the largest percentage of the world’s CO2. Given that, the US should not sacrifice our manufacturing jobs to countries that do not have effective environmental laws. Trade laws should be used as one negotiating tactic to get China and other countries to pollute less.

GREEN NEW DEAL

Do you support the Green New Deal? Why or why not?