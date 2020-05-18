Voter guide: Chris P. Meyyur, Congress, District 6

Previous political experience

none

Why are you running for office?

Service member suicide trend is very heartbreaking and my candidacy is devoted to bring necessary actions. About 400 service members commit suicide each year. Congress did not do enough to address the issue. America must care about the welfare of the service members and veterans.

TRUMP RECORD

How do you assess the Trump administration so far? Name at least one positive and one negative.

Boosted the military spending, and secured the borders. Appointed people to powerful positions who are either unqualified or Never Trumpers.

2017 TAX CUTS

What effect do you believe the federal tax cuts of 2017 have had on the economy thus far or will have in the future and why? Do you support the cuts?

Tax cuts are good. But when state taxes are not fully tax exempt, it hurt the people who are nearing retirement.

INCOME INEQUALITY

Is the level of economic inequality in the United States a problem, and why or why not? What, if anything, should the federal government do to address it?

The worst case of income gap is homeless working people and homeless veterans. I will introduce variable minimum wage based on data points with the e-verify process.

GUN LAWS

Should federal gun laws be changed, and if so, how and why?

I am very sensitive on this topic as my son's friend and his sister and mother were murdered by his father. Second Amendment Rights must be protected and also we need to come together with an understanding and consensus on measures to prevent mass killings. Mentally ill, domestic abusers, felons and no fly list should not get guns and guns they must be dispossessed.

HEALTH CARE

What should Congress do with respect to the Affordable Care Act, how and why? If you believe it should be scrapped, what, if anything, should replace it?

ACA needs to be revised and improved. My goal is bringing a third medical school to Maryland. I envision a large medical university and VA hospital closer to Fort Detrick and National Cancer Institute in Frederick. I will strive to remove various barriers to improve the healthcare delivery.

URBAN POLICY

What role should the federal government play in helping cities? What, if anything, would you do for Baltimore, specifically?

I am looking to implement comprehensive Urban renewal with investment of 125 billion dollar each year all cities to end urban decay. https://meyyur2020.com/?page_id=227

OPIOIDS

Do you back Elijah Cummings’ bill -- which Republicans say is too expensive -- to provide $100 billion over 10 years to fight the opioid epidemic? Why or why not?

Opioid abuse needs to be addressed by stringent guidelines. At the any rate, a 10 year program does not address the seriousness of the issue. I will vote for a two year program with cost outlay advised by the experts in the field.

IMMIGRATION

What changes, if any, should Congress make to our immigration and deportation laws and policies? Should the DACA program be preserved? Why or why not?

No changes needed.

TRADE

How would you rate the Trump administration’s trade stance with China and why?

5 stars

IRAN

Do you support the president’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal? Why or why not?

It is a very weak deal. We will do a new deal.

NORTH KOREA

How should the United States address the rise of North Korea’s nuclear program?

Provide unwavering support to Israel and support all the efforts of Trump Administration in bringing peace to middle east. Palestinian and Kurdish people and many others are long suffering and bringing in equitable solutions in this decade should be the goal of United Nations. Will Support deployment of UN Security Forces in Middle East and phase out US troops from ground wars. Will support involving ASEAN countries and regional partners in resolving outstanding issues for long lasting peace in Afghanistan and in South East Asia. North Korea – People of North Korea suffered enough. Will work to bring a Nuclear Treaty that is a workable compromise on nuclear weapon issues. Transform North Korea as a peaceful nuclear technology country that builds and exports nuclear power plants. United Nations will be held accountable for proper spending of US Tax dollars.

CLIMATE CHANGE

How should the United States address climate change?

Clear air, land and water are essential for us and the future generations to come. I will support the following actions. Chesapeake Bay Regional Authority will be established to mitigate and clean our land and waterways and restore the ecosystems with a 5 billion dollar investment over a decade. There are some questionable scientific opinions about climate change or global warming, but the sea level rise is undeniable. It is not a very good idea to burn the coal and petroleum (fossil fuels) in few centuries that took millions of years to form. There is no infinite supply of fossil fuels and the United States needs to switch to nuclear power, geothermal and hydro and tidal power for electricity and optimally use the hydro-carbons. Therefore I will seek major initiatives to build nuclear power plants that can operate safely. I will enact laws to scale down carbon emissions and will make bolder initiatives for carbon sequestration.

GREEN NEW DEAL

Do you support the Green New Deal? Why or why not?