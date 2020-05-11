Voter guide: Yasaun Young, Mayor, Baltimore City

Previous political experience

None

Why are you running for office?

I am running for Mayor to transcend the lackluster efforts made by past appointed leaders of the city. Many are only focused on making things better, not advancing them. When elected, I will advance Baltimore in everycapacity to become a model for a modern and leading-edge city. Because of inequality, Baltimore City has not had a fair chance to thrive or even reach a baseline level of success. I am the youngest candidate in the race—age 28 and have spent the last nine years in the human services field working in the areas of health promotion, advocacy, mental health, educational and professional development, and substance abuse. My experience is indicative of my genuine interest in the people of our city, and my age details the possession of new energy, stamina, and diverse lenses needed to lead Baltimore to development, innovation, and overall expansion.

Crime

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

I believe the continual incline of crime speaks for performance. Current approaches to fighting crime are highly ineffective and are just creating smarter criminals. My particular plan for crime reigns supreme because it seeks to resolve criminal intent and the desire to commit a crime while employing existing law enforcement tactics. Within my crime plan includes but is not limited to aggressive research and input from professionals in legal, psychological, and criminal fields, counseling for newly released offenders, and increased mental health awareness and treatment. Also, improving the aptitude, competency, and quality of law enforcement/legal professionals. Safety promotion initiatives/events will be implemented to equip citizens with as much empowerment as possible to encourage safety and establish safe reporting of criminal activity.

Squeegee Kids

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

Number one I would stop referring to them as "Squeegee Kids," they are YOUTH looking to earn funds just as any other student or teen looking for a job. This term immediately projects there is something wrong with their pursuit of attempting to acquire money. My plan with these youth is to provide them valuable and accessible opportunities for employment, growth, skill-building, and leadership for them to compete with their peers around the country while supporting them reaching these goals. It is easy to create a program and expect success, but these youth are not being impacted by resources cultivated in such a manner. They are not learning how to persevere, find ambition, and navigate through the detrimental stimuli they face on a daily basis. We have to go beyond what looks good on paper.

Drugs

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

Being currently employed in the mental health and substance abuse field, I encounter the complexity of this issue. What I find as a common theme is most times, there is a trigger for usage. Tackling the reasons people use these substances, reforming treatment models and management for professionals within the field, and ensuring interventions for becoming and staying "clean" are effective and impactful are my number one strategies. Along with the above is not taking a cookie-cutter approach to treatment and ensuring that the treatment offered is of high-quality and individualistic (specific to that person) to the challenges a patient faces that makes them desire to use drugs because it is not always trauma or problem related.

Education

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission ?

We need to increase Baltimore's tax base by having an influx of tourism but this can only come from improving the city and its reputation, which is one of my platforms. In collaboration with this is auditing the city's operations to redirect misappropriated funds, retracting unnecessary expenditures, and ensuring we are eliminating obstacles for business to be created and find a home in Baltimore. Lastly, modifying the percentages of where collected revenue (tickets, taxes, feed, etc.) is used in city operations.

Economic Development

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

Overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation include transportation, sustainability/converting the city to a green one, and conducting international affairs. With my administration, I will create 90-day plans to acquire stakes in these areas and ensure Baltimore is expanding and operating at a high-capacity. With the expansion and a high-capacity rate, growth will be ensured. That growth will require creating jobs to support the positive transformation.

Environment

Baltimore faces multiple environmental problems, from lead in school water fountains to sewage overflows to illegal dumping sites to Wheelabrator emissions. What are your environmental priorities for the city, and what steps would you take to address them?

My goal is to make Baltimore a green city. From my Bachelor of Science in Biology to my previous path of becoming a Marine Biologist, I care about the planet and the life it holds. I will immediately create a 90-day plan to fix such environmental concerns and begin the pursuit of making green practices a cultural norm here. This will include things such as neighborhood incentives for green and litter-free streets, waste reduction tactics, green building and structures, outreach to schools and neighborhoods to encourage green conversion, and other innovative and ledge-edge strategies that will lead to continual rejuvenation and increased sustainability.

Transportation

What transportation strategies would you pursue to help city residents access jobs?

Transportation needs to be convenient, safe, clean, and efficient. Modeling our public transportation systems after high-functioning systems such as those found in New York and London should be a priority. Sustainability can be accomplished when we care enough to accomplish it. Extending transportation throughout the city is a must to connect communities and increase opportunities to find valuable resources in immediate and surrounding areas. I want to match Baltimore with the leaders in the fields of technology and design to create a durable and innovative transit system.

Housing

What can the city do to encourage the development of more affordable housing?

To increase the development of Affordable Housing, my administration will educate and support city residents to be involved and develop these properties. We have plenty of residents who enjoy real estate development and when paired with valuable support, they would take on the before-mentioned. Another pursuit is to commit to area development of all of the city regardless of zip code. Lastly, providing transparency and greater incentive for the development of Affordable Housing to developers, whether these developers be community residents or outside entities.

Taxes

What is your view of the city’s use of tax increment financing, payments in lieu of taxes and other incentives to encourage developments like Harbor Point?

The usage of TIF's is common practice within the country, and being as though Baltimore is in need of drastic action for revitalization, I do not oppose the use of them. When such a system is employed, taxpayers/residents need to be completely in the loop of the planning and the parties involved. My administration will ensure all the funds appropriated correctly and that all of the plans are executed in alignment to the intended goals and impact established for the use of the TIF system.

Neighborhood Revitalization

What can Baltimore do to encourage commercial and residential revitalization in neighborhoods away from the waterfront?

To encourage commercial and residential revitalization in neighborhoods away from the waterfront, we need to make people care about the culture and compositions of Baltimore. My administration will put this into place by connecting and collaborating with residents to handle their environmental concerns, empower them to hold their peers accountable for defiling their surroundings, and do our part to contribute funding to beautify neighborhoods. It is time to work on the aesthetic of the city and provide resources for doing such. I would like to have financing available to residents who cannot afford to make modifications to their homes. Lastly, my administration and I will pursue and invite resources external to the city to support the beautification of neighborhoods and the aesthetic appeal of city areas.

Leadership

How will you improve efficiency and effectiveness in city government and encourage transparency and accountability in its operation?