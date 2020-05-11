Voter guide: Mary Washington, Mayor, Baltimore City

Previous political experience

State Delegate 2011 - 2018; State Senator 2018 - present

Why are you running for office?

I love Baltimore and our people, but I am frustrated with the false promises we keep hearing from a city leadership that continues to fail our residents and families. For over a decade, I have been fighting for Baltimore in Annapolis, passing critical legislation like the Water Taxpayer Protection Act to protect Baltimoreans from losing their homes and places of worship because of unpaid water bills and winning resources for our unaccompanied homeless youth. During that same decade, our mayors have been ineffective at best, and corrupt at worst. Our city needs smart, tough, honest leadership, and we haven’t had that. As a state legislator, I have represented a district that reflects Baltimore as a whole. We are a district with abandoned storefronts and million-dollar mansions, with world-class universities and underfunded public schools. I know our scars, and I know our beauty and our assets. Our people are our strongest asset, but they have been exploited by a broken system. I have a track record of honesty, of advocating for inclusive and thoughtful policy, and of building diverse coalitions to get things done. From being a community association president to state senator, who is recognized as a budget expert for our working families, I have chased the work I believe will make Baltimore a better place for my family and my neighbors. We need a leader with a vision who is also capable of getting the basics right. Together, we can build a city that works for all.

Crime

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

Commissioner Harrison has been on the job for a year, during one of the most tumultuous times in our city’s history. But his work has been hampered by the lack of strong leadership and partnership from City Hall to fully address the crisis of violence our city is facing. Within the last eight years, Baltimore has had five police commissioners. Our city needs stability as well as truly functional coordination and communication between agencies. Right now, we have a fractured city government, including a contentious relationship between the police department and the state’s attorney’s office. This has to change. All of our city’s agencies and organizations, including the BPD, FOP, State’s Attorney’s Office, Health Department, DPW, Mayor’s Office, need to work together to effectively address the unacceptable rate of violence in our communities. This starts at the top. With all of the leadership turnover in recent years, we’ve also had numerous proposed violence and crime reduction plans – none of which have been fully implemented. In changing course, we must be committed to a comprehensive, racial justice and data-driven approach to reducing crime in Baltimore. A top priority in our efforts must be the full and immediate implementation of the consent decree in a way that fosters collaboration between agencies and the community. This aligns with my community-driven approach to public safety that aims to restore trust in the BPD; ensure effective, equitable and constitutional policing; heal our communities by expanding extensive prevention, intervention, diversion, and trauma-recovery services; and grow healthy Baltimoreans through needed investments in proven strategies.

Squeegee Kids

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

It is unsafe and unlawful for these individuals to be weaving in and out of traffic, but we cannot villainize them when it is our lack of leadership and our broken educational and employment systems that have failed them. We know that the people who are at these intersections are out there for many reasons, including the need to support themselves and their families. My administration will increase outreach to identify the resources that would reconnect these individuals, who vary widely in age, to economic and educational opportunities where they can thrive. We have to remove barriers that limit their employment eligibility, including criminal records, educational limitations, and a lack of support in navigating the job application process. For the young people interested in employment, my administration will coordinate with YouthWorks, job training programs, and local small businesses and entrepreneurs to provide healthy and positive job opportunities. We will also engage social work schools, anchor institutions, and youth-focused community organizations in helping provide the other supports and wraparound services needed to get squeegee workers off the streets and into work or school.

Drugs

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

Addiction is a serious public health issue – and we need to treat it that way as we fundamentally shift the way we respond to addiction and work to prevent overdose deaths. As Mayor, I will secure more funding for the Baltimore City Health Department to effectively lead these efforts and grow partnerships with local advocacy groups and health institutions to expand evidence-based strategies. This will include expanding the mobile needle exchange program and establishing safe consumption sites to help cut overdose deaths and connect people to much- needed medical and other intervention services. As we work to address crime, especially crime related to drug activity, we have to look to new solutions that will change our course from previously failed practices. It is very well-known that arrests related to drug possession and activity have greatly contributed to mass incarceration, especially of young Black men, and burdened many with criminal records that can ruin their access to housing, education, and job opportunities. This has devastated many of our families and our communities. In moving away from these failed punitive policies and practices of the past, we must fully implement proven strategies that emphasize prevention, intervention, and diversion that changes outcomes for individuals at greatest risk for substance abuse, trauma, and involvement in violence. As Mayor, I will also support efforts to decriminalize possession of small quantities of marijuana to end failed punitive practices associated with the War on Drugs.

Education

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission ?

The cost of the Kirwan reforms is significant. But after seeing the results of decades of under- investing in our schools, we know the long-term cost of failing to implement its recommendations will be much higher. To meet this financial responsibility to improve our schools, we will need to transform the way the city spends its money, ensure that we have a city that works efficiently, and bring in additional revenue from sources that are not currently contributing their fair share to support the city and our residents. This will include working with our large local non-profit institutions and hospitals to renegotiate existing agreements and increase the amount they are contributing to our city. Furthermore, when we have a dysfunctional city, we leave millions on the table in uncollected water bills, avoidable lawsuits, and mismanaged grants. I would require stricter accountability measures as well as risk assessments of every city agency to identify where we are vulnerable to waste, fraud and abuse to stop it before it happens. We will also right-size the police budget to make it appropriate for a city of our size, audit police overtime, and use technology to improve efficiency. We also need to review existing tax incentives that have been offered to large businesses and developments and begin phasing out subsidies that are no longer needed in already prosperous parts of the city, as well as follow the lead of Washington DC and other cities by imposing an additional tax on absentee owners whose properties are left vacant.

Economic Development

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

As Mayor, I’ll work to restructure the city’s procurement process and strengthen local hiring requirements to support our residents and businesses with work through city contracts. Too often we are assigning contracts to out-of-state companies that don’t contribute significantly to our communities. We can make sure all city-supported contracts involve a PLA to ensure a majority of the jobs go to city residents and provide living wages. One of the most significant ways our city has failed to spur economic development and job creation has been the devastating lack of investment in East and West Baltimore and the concentration of resources in already prosperous areas of the city. We can revise how we use Tax Increment Financing (TIFs) and other tax incentives to establish a higher threshold for how developers reinvest in local communities and the economy. This includes requiring a specific percentage of affordable housing in all TIFs to address segregation and inequities in access to employment opportunities. Redlining is not a part of our official code anymore, but its effects and legacy are still present in our city’s daily reality. Economic development also means properly investing in our young people. This includes fully funding public education and expanding YouthWorks to meet the overwhelming demand for these jobs. By strengthening partnership between city government agencies, community organizations, and local businesses these jobs can become long-term opportunities to further engage our young people in the local economy.

Environment

Baltimore faces multiple environmental problems, from lead in school water fountains to sewage overflows to illegal dumping sites to Wheelabrator emissions. What are your environmental priorities for the city, and what steps would you take to address them?

Improving the environment and conditions for our residents is one of my core commitments. This commitment is rooted in the deep understanding of racial, social and environmental justice that I will bring to City Hall. Addressing the multitude of environmental problems facing Baltimore is not only essential to the health of our residents, but to the future of our local economy. As Mayor, I will work to end the subsidies for dirty waste-to-energy plants as one significant way to cut air pollution in Baltimore. Other concrete steps my administration will take include: Imposing tough new NOx emissions standards on the Wheelabrator incinerator as we work to phase it out and replace it with renewable forms of energy.

Mandating monitoring of major pollutants from the BRESCO plant, the Curtis Bay Energy Medical Waste Incinerator, and other regional polluters.

Imposing tough conditions and strict regulation on permits for any new significant source of air pollution in Baltimore, especially ones in or near distressed neighborhoods where pollution and heat islands are now concentrated.

Improving public transportation and our bike lane network to take cars off our streets and diminish air pollution in densely populated parts of the city.

Improving public transportation and our bike lane network to take cars off our streets and diminish air pollution in densely populated parts of the city.

Continuing to expand our tree canopy, especially in low-income neighborhoods, and working to make all transit stops cleaner and greener. To bring these reforms together, I will strongly support a Baltimore Green New Deal to transform our local economy and make it an example for how cities can lead the way in prioritizing clean energy and high-quality, green job opportunities.

Transportation

What transportation strategies would you pursue to help city residents access jobs?

My plan is to build a city where multimodal transit is universally accessible and affordable, more flexible and more reliable. This modern system will make our streets welcoming and safe for pedestrians, cyclists, disabled citizens, and drivers. We have to bring together the fragmented pieces of our transit system to make bus and transit travel dramatically faster. We can do this in the short term by expanding our network of dedicated bus lanes and creating an east- west transitway on one of our major corridors, as well as using signal prioritization for buses and light rail. Furthermore, we can encourage stronger ridership by improving access to transit hubs like Penn North and Mondawmin as well as making the streetscapes around those hubs more attractive and safe. Our network of protected bike lanes should be expanded to neighborhoods with few transportation options to make biking to work and school safer and more reliable. To build an integrated system, we need to establish a Regional Transit Authority that will help put together a green, efficient system that makes it easier both to bring people into the city and for those in the city to reach job centers in other parts of the metropolitan area. Also critical to a fully functional transit system is infrastructure that works. Right now, potholes, deteriorating sidewalks and other structural failings limit access and make it impossible for buses and public transit to operate safely and efficiently. We must address these infrastructure issues not only downtown or near anchor institutions, but in every single neighborhood.

Housing

What can the city do to encourage the development of more affordable housing?

Stable, safe, quality and affordable housing is a basic right that lays the foundation for a meaningful life and a thriving community. We need solutions that maintain and grow homeownership as a means of addressing our legacy of racially discriminatory policies, such as redlining, and promoting intergenerational wealth. As Mayor, I will: Impose an additional tax on vacant and blighted houses. That tax will discourage landlords and absentee property owners from letting properties sink into blight and vacancy.

Implement a long-term tax credit for individuals who buy and completely renovate a vacant property. This credit can then transition into a permanent lower tax rate.

Re-invest and encourage private investment in the under-invested communities where blight and vacancy are a critical issue.

Ensure any future development supported by a TIF includes affordable housing units.

Support and expand Community Land Trusts for community-led development of vacant properties.

Utilize the Housing Trust Fund, and state and federal funds to create affordable housing in neighborhoods of opportunity within the city.

Support limiting annual rent rate increases to 10% per year and explore additional rent stabilization practices implemented in other cities and states.

Partner with nonprofit and financial institutions to establish an emergency loan fund to help renters who suffer short-term setbacks avoid evictions.

Reform our rent-court system, which exposes too many low-income tenants to easy evictions, by supporting legislation to establish “just cause” eviction practices and ensure defendants have access to the legal representation they need to sustain their rights.

Taxes

What is your view of the city’s use of tax increment financing, payments in lieu of taxes and other incentives to encourage developments like Harbor Point?

Baltimore has failed to use tax incentives, in a way that is equitable, responsible, and productive for our residents and businesses. As Mayor, I will facilitate a review of all existing tax credits and exemptions, including those provided to large nonprofits, corporations, and developments to create a more balanced and equitable system that prioritizes community-oriented development in under-resourced areas. We need to work with these large institutions and businesses to ensure the amount they contribute is proportionate to the resources they control and their use of city services and infrastructure. Increasing their contribution would be fairer to the hard-working city residents who shoulder an unsustainable property tax rate – a rate that is more than twice that in surrounding jurisdictions. It would also help the city afford the new investments we need to make to revitalize our neighborhoods and schools and make our streets safer. I will strongly support legislation that requires future TIFs and agreements with nonprofits, like Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOTs), to be more transparent and involve greater community input. These tools can be used to spur economic and community development in a way that strengthens our communities and grows our tax base. The lack of transparency in the development and approval of TIFs, PILOTs, MOUs, and other tax incentives underscores the public perception that wealthy institutions and developers are winning improper favors through city hall. That undermines public trust when we need to be rebuilding it through a government that works for all.

Neighborhood Revitalization

What can Baltimore do to encourage commercial and residential revitalization in neighborhoods away from the waterfront?

Leadership

How will you improve efficiency and effectiveness in city government and encourage transparency and accountability in its operation?