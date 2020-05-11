Voter guide: Dante C. Swinton, Mayor, Baltimore City

Previous political experience

None.

Why are you running for office?

To build a better Baltimore by dealing with the root causes of our issues.

Crime

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

I think our approach to fighting crime has been purely reactive and not preventative. We’ve spent $2 billion on policing in the last 4 years, and spend more per person than any city in this country. It’s not working. But if we intervene by providing jobs, affordable housing, recreation, improved schools, and mental health resources, we will see our city change. This is why I propose my Poverty Erasure and Community Enhancement (PEACE) Zones policy, moving money from policing and into real solutions. This will invest $170 million across six communities each year of my term, or $680 million across 24 communities. Each year, we will allocate $72 million - Affordable housing

$18 million - Small business grants

$18 million - Rec center funding

$12 million - Mental health facilities $12 million - Permeable and ADA- accessible sidewalks

$9 million - Community-owned grocery stores

$9 million - Community-owned grocery stores

$8.5 million - Rent and utility subsidies The goal is to garner a private match through local and national foundations, which would mean up to $1.36 billion in community investments over four years.

Squeegee Kids

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

We often have our leadership talk about the squeegee kids from the incorrect perspective. We should be asking why they feel the need to be out there, and clearly, it’s to make ends meet in their homes. This means that either their parent or guardians are not working or working very little, or may have another obstacle or two in their way in order to work. So, we need to focus on helping their parents and guardians getting work and the resources they need, such as my zero waste/green economy jobs plan. This will remove the need to be at intersections and place anyone at risk of being hurt. The younger teens should be in school and at libraries and rec centers. And the older teens, including working on their education, will have opportunities for other jobs through my policies.

Drugs

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

For every dollar we spend on policing, we spend 1 cent on mental health and addiction treatment. That has to change. So, every year, I propose investing $12 million in mental health facilities across the city. What’s more, I will invest funding into safe consumption sites, which provide resources to residents facing addiction. Philadelphia has one of these sites opening soon.

Education

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission ?

Before funding Kirwan, I will allocate $75 million toward education out of the BPD budget. $25 million - School resources

$15 million - New teacher hires

$15 million - Increased teacher pay $10 million - Mental health counselors and programming

$5 million - Comprehensive sex-ed programming When it comes to funding Kirwan, I will implement a nonresident income tax of 2%, which will increase over four years. Those who work in Baltimore but live in the suburbs will contribute to the enhancement of our city. To avoid that tax, they can move back into the city, buying more property, and expanding the tax base further. By extension, this will allow us to adjust the real property tax further.

Economic Development

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

As part of making Baltimore more competitive, I propose cutting the real property tax by 25% in my first year - from $2.248 to $1.686. Within my first year, this frees up the $34 million the city spends annually on subsidizing the rate to $2.048. I am proud to be the only candidate with a comprehensive jobs plan. Implementing a zero waste/green economy alone, where we will recycle/compost/reuse/remanufacture products, as well as deconstructing/reconstructing buildings and cleaning and maintaining lots, will create 4,000 jobs. Additionally, the city will provide $20 million in small business grants annually - $18 million in PEACE Zones and $2 million from other sources - to make sure existing and new small businesses thrive.

Environment

Baltimore faces multiple environmental problems, from lead in school water fountains to sewage overflows to illegal dumping sites to Wheelabrator emissions. What are your environmental priorities for the city, and what steps would you take to address them?

I am proud to have been a leader in the passage of the Baltimore Clean Air Act, and have the most comprehensive environmental policy of any candidate. This includes improving air quality through pollution policies and a 66% tree canopy goal, implementing a zero waste economy to remove illegal dumping struggles and create thousands of jobs, issuing bonds to improve sewage and school infrastructure, and preparing the city for the climate crisis we are facing.

Transportation

What transportation strategies would you pursue to help city residents access jobs?

The Swinton Transit Organization Plan (STOP) is the boldest transit policy in the race. It consists of eight primary components: Charm City Circulator revamp Firesale of city properties for transit projects Maximizing road space for mass transit and biking Traffic signal adjustments for a smoother traffic flow Downtown parking fee adjustments 6. Traffic and parking fine adjustments 7. Howard Street traffic adjustment I-83 Removal south of North Avenue

Housing

What can the city do to encourage the development of more affordable housing?

The city can do more to encourage the development of affordable housing by providing the funding to do it! In my PEACE Zones policy, the city will give homes to local construction companies, who will receive $90K per home renovation for residents making $14-$32K annually, and $30K per home renovation for residents making $33- $57K. This will be done for 1,200 homes annually. Ultimately, the homes will be sold to the occupants, stabilizing communities further. I also will spend funding on housing our homeless population, and working with nonprofits to make sure they have the other necessary resources to thrive.

Taxes

What is your view of the city’s use of tax increment financing, payments in lieu of taxes and other incentives to encourage developments like Harbor Point?

I do not and will not support the usage of TIFs. PILOTs are not effective under their current structure. Massive and long-term property tax incentives aren’t attractive either, and we have learned that the job projections from companies that have received them in Maryland haven’t come to fruition consistently. We can provide reasonable incentives if necessary, but nothing like we did to try to win Amazon HQ2. And I would much rather lift up small businesses with incentives.

Neighborhood Revitalization

What can Baltimore do to encourage commercial and residential revitalization in neighborhoods away from the waterfront?

My PEACE Zones policy does exactly that, investing in Black Butterfly communities instead of just the White L. We cannot overcome decades of institutional racism and intergenerational poverty if we don’t invest in Curtis Bay, Park Heights, Coldstream, Carrollton Ridge, and more.

Leadership

How will you improve efficiency and effectiveness in city government and encourage transparency and accountability in its operation?