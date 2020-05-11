Voter guide: T. J. Smith, Mayor, Baltimore City

Previous political experience

None

Why are you running for office?

I am not a politician, but a lifelong public servant. I believe now is the time we need a leader for our city to assemble a dynamic outside the box team of thinkers. It is time to move past personal political ambition and make bold decisions for all of Baltimore and not for our own personal benefit. We must turn the page on corruption and focus on the problems that have plagued Baltimore for far too long. I do not want to get Baltimore back to what it once was, I want to make Baltimore better than it ever has been. I believe that my collective experience makes me uniquely qualified at precisely the right time to lead our city, Maryland’s city, Baltimore.

Crime

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

On my first day, I will be meeting with Commissioner Harrison. He has been here for a little over a year. I would like to see more urgency from him. What that looks like to me is seeing him at crime scenes and adjusting strategies based on the trends. While a cool and calm leader is good, I want to see more passion and urgency about the death and destruction we are seeing at a record pace. Like many Baltimoreans, I want to “feel” different about the response to crime. Most of us recognize that it is not going to change overnight, but we want to feel like everything is being done at this moment to change the current state. By the inauguration, we will have a two-year data set to assess Commissioner Harrison’s record on crime. I will use that to conduct an overall evaluation which will include the reform efforts of the agency. The Commissioner also needs to cultivate a positive relationship with the union that represents the rank and file officers. It is not productive to have continued public spats between the two groups. Under my administration, I will allow my police commissioner to be more of a police commissioner and less of a politician. They need to have an open relationship to work towards the common goal of reducing crime and violence in Baltimore.

Squeegee Kids

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

The first layer of engagement for those on the corner should not be a Baltimore police officer. We should be relying on providing assistance and training, not law enforcement, beginning with outreach from Health & Human Services, Social Services, Workforce Development, City Schools, the Health Department, and the Office of African American Male Engagement. We will reallocate funding from the police department overtime budget and seek additional philanthropic funds and investment from the business community, to launch a truly holistic “Bridge to Dignity” program to immediately assist the squeegee workers, and in the long-term, our homeless population.

Drugs

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

Under the Smith Administration, we will continue to invest in treatment, prevention, and education on the opioid issue. We will work with our state and federal partners to ensure we are receiving funding to build programs and treatment that are meaningful and outcome oriented. Part of my crime plan calls for the expansion of the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program where police officers are diverted low level drug offenders to treatment as opposed to incarceration. My primary responsibility will be to ensure we are capturing and allocating as much funding as possible for drug treatment, but we also will focus on the accountability and outcomes of those investments.

Education

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission ?

I agree with the Kirwan recommendations, in general, as the investments into our children is one of the most critical necessities for the sustainability of our city. We cannot talk seriously about sustained crime reductions, if we aren’t talking about educational investments and outcomes. Baltimore and Maryland will have to be creative to fully fund the recommendations as they currently stand. Additionally, I support Harford County Executive Barry Glassman’s recommendation that we pilot the Kirwan plan in Baltimore for five years and evaluate the outcomes to ensure we are getting the very best investment for our children. In order to fund and fully comply with the recommendations: We will conduct a forensic audit of all dollars in the Baltimore City government.

We will reassess our portfolio of city owned properties and determine the feasibility of selling some assets.

We will fairly reassess the non-profits who are not paying taxes.

We will build out reserve contingencies specifically for Kirwan funding.

We will begin to responsibly increase our city contribution to education to grow to be more in line with the county contributions.

Economic Development

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

We have a couple of massive opportunities we need to leverage here in Baltimore. Port Covington is attracting a new cyber security industry and the Howard Street Tunnel’s deepening may be responsible for thousands of new, union paying, career jobs at the Port of Baltimore. As a city we need to ready our people for these jobs through education, apprenticeships and internships. It is imperative that several agencies in city government along with city schools partner in a work force development plan that not only raises awareness of these industries, but helps prepare our citizens to quality to work in them. As mayor, I will work to build that bridge between our population and the opportunities in this city. I would expect Dr. Santilesis at every groundbreaking we have so she can start interfacing with CEOs on creating intern and apprenticeships. Existing opportunities and job fairs will also become staple of my administration as I plan to be a bullhorn to direct our residents to dignified, well-paying jobs that don’t necessarily require a college education. More trade opportunities are also necessary for young Baltimoreans to assist in rebuilding our vacant infrastructure. These jobs include: masonry, plumbing, electricians, plumbing, roofers, architects, and more. The pride of Baltimoreans repairing the city is an intangible. Promoting these opportunities and putting forth a viable roadmap and plan is a priority of my administration.

Environment

Baltimore faces multiple environmental problems, from lead in school water fountains to sewage overflows to illegal dumping sites to Wheelabrator emissions. What are your environmental priorities for the city, and what steps would you take to address them?

One of the biggest continued threats to our city is lead. We must be steadfast in seeking federal funding for expedited infrastructure repair, specific to lead. Like education, if we aren’t addressing lead in our city as part of an overall crime plan, we aren’t serious about sustained reductions for the years ahead. The continued lead problems in cities like Baltimore is nothing short of criminal. The data shows the continued negative effects it has on people. As we continue to move forward into the 21st century, we must strategically focus on sustainability and infrastructure. My administration will prioritize these efforts to protect the harbor and the bay, as well as prioritizing repairs to prevent backups in people’s homes. This is an issue that deserves special attention and we will handle it accordingly. [There is a consent decree on this and DPW is within a few years of completing a project that is designed to fix this issue.] I will commit additional funding for overall sustainability, but specifically for this issue. I plan an overhaul of the public information process to ensure City Hall is being more transparent as a way of life and not just for specific situations. The necessity for the investments will provide long term sustainability benefits to include cost savings, but moreover, a more environmentally friendly and responsible approach.

Transportation

What transportation strategies would you pursue to help city residents access jobs?

An incredible number of Baltimore residents rely on public transportation to get to and from work. As part of my transportation plan, I will work with the Governor to gain some local control of buses to maximize efficiency of our public transportation system. I also believe that the Charm City Circulator concept can be explored for specific underprivileged communities with less access to public transportation. As part of my administration, I will have a comprehensive audit of the budget and I will begin to build in zero based budgeting to ensure we are adequately accounting for our funds. I will then find specific funds to responsibly improve our current line while working to identify adequate funding to expand a version of the Circulator.

Housing

What can the city do to encourage the development of more affordable housing?

Under the Smith Administration, we will consider a variety of approaches to address affordable housing. Under my administration, a coalition of stakeholders will work together to create a strategy - as one community - to address this issue through measured success. We will consider neighborhood revitalization projects through public-private partnerships, incentive programs, the utilization of the affordable housing trust fund, tax incentives, grants, etc. I believe affordable housing can and must be achieved without gentrification. From the homelessness prospective, one approach that I support is the Housing First model. The approach has been incredibly successful in other cities. Lives have been improved and chronic homelessness has been reduced. The approach promotes autonomy while also working to provide health and social service support to those in need.

Taxes

What is your view of the city’s use of tax increment financing, payments in lieu of taxes and other incentives to encourage developments like Harbor Point?

I support the city’s use of tax increment financing (TIF), and other incentives to encourage development in blighted areas. When used appropriately, these incentives can help increase economic development and improve infrastructure. However, there can also be unintended consequences to these programs. We can be innovative and creative with our approach, but we also need to ensure the programs are not negatively impacting our city. For example, Portland, OR dedicates a portion of its TIF revenues to mitigate displacement in gentrifying neighborhoods. TIF’s can be a useful tool in spurring much needed growth. Mondawmin Mall’s revitalization was with a TIF package. I believe there are ripe opportunities to use the kind of development packages we’ve passed for Harbor Point and Port Covington, in our more historically underinvested communities. While downtown is the financial engine of our city, and in many ways, our state, we must direct some of the incentives toward our struggling communities. These incentives should also include strict agreements with interested parties to provide jobs to the local workforce, a certain percentage of affordable housing units and an investment in existing neighborhood structures to ensure a “rising tide lifts all boats” mentality. I am in favor of TIFs as a tool to encourage this kind of development as long as we can target certain areas that could benefit from the investment and the financing continues to not upend the Baltimore City Schools funding formula.

Neighborhood Revitalization

What can Baltimore do to encourage commercial and residential revitalization in neighborhoods away from the waterfront?

We need to achieve neighborhood revitalization success without causing gentrification. Under the Smith Administration, we will convene a forum which will include community members and other stakeholders to discuss strategies and policies surrounding neighborhood revitalization. Strategies to be considered will include the transformation of publicly owned vacant land and buildings into community assets, tax credits, and other incentives. Also, as I mentioned in my education and workforce development plans, we need to incorporate our students in these opportunities for good jobs and skills. Public, private and non-profit funding is essential to this initiative. We will need to work with developers and the community to incentivize and encourage commercial as well as residential revitalization in neighborhoods away from the waterfront. There are many opportunities for this to be successful, and it has worked in many other cities. Under the Smith Administration, we will bring leadership and direction to this important issue while involving the citizens of Baltimore, and other key partners, to finally achieve success.

Leadership

How will you improve efficiency and effectiveness in city government and encourage transparency and accountability in its operation?