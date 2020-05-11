Voter guide: Erik Powery, Mayor, Baltimore City

Previous political experience

none

Why are you running for office?

Because iLoveBaltimore and I believe I can make Baltimore a shining example for other cities to emulate.

Crime

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

It is an archaic approach. We have to inspire our youth which is our most precious resource. I will keep scholls open till 7pm with health food option. I will expand the arts, music, and athletics. I will expand EPPL hours and modernice the resources. I will have a Yoith Mayor, Youth Chief of Staff, Youth Director of Public Safety, These youth will pledge allegiance to Baltimore and grow old here. They will inspire their peers and lead,our city for years to come.

Squeegee Kids

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

We have to find an alternative training program, apprecticeships, and metorships to help these kids find meaninful careers.

Drugs

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

This goes hand in hand with reducing crime which is otften linked to addiction. We will address addiction with the compassion and sensitivity it needs. Anyone who desires tommake a good faith effort to get clean will receive a 45 days inpatient treatment, and a robust outpatient program afterword. We will defund the Controlled Substance Economy and bring up people from out of the shadows of the Underworld to recieve job skills and these men & woman will regain the trust of their family and friends.

Education

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission ?

We will cut waste graud and abuse. And we will grow the tax base by raising wages through education and training. We will also increase the density of the population as I plan to have at least 99% occupancy to stabilize the tax base.

Economic Development

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

Expanding vocational training to give our children the skillset needed to do high demand work that our workforce is not trained for. With these skills workers can never be "Laid Off"

Environment

Baltimore faces multiple environmental problems, from lead in school water fountains to sewage overflows to illegal dumping sites to Wheelabrator emissions. What are your environmental priorities for the city, and what steps would you take to address them?

We must rehabilitate our public schools by getting rid of lead paint entirely and painting our schools with Lead Free Paint. We must modernize our water infrastructure and purification techniques. We must create more greenery like gardens, grrass, mulch, rain canopies, water barrels, etc. We must close Wheelabrator asap. We must penalize individualsvwho illegally dump. My priorities are cleaner air and water to improve the health and longevity of Baltimoreans.

Transportation

What transportation strategies would you pursue to help city residents access jobs?

We will revist bus routes and will expand the number of routes on overcrowded busus ro give our residents some relief on the sounds. nWe will revisit hus schedules quarterly to make sure the bus times are accurate. I will expand Light Rail and MARC coverage also?

Housing

What can the city do to encourage the development of more affordable housing?

We gave a public heslth and safety issue. Our homess deal with a panoply of challenges like hypothermia, malnution, bad hygiene, etc. We will expand affordable housing. Raise the poverty threshold so more families can qualify for home and heating assistance. I willngo down to Washington also and fight for sn expansion of section 8 which has been gutted throughout the years.

Taxes

What is your view of the city’s use of tax increment financing, payments in lieu of taxes and other incentives to encourage developments like Harbor Point?

Tax increment financing is a great tool to develop the most neglected regions in the inner city. I believe it will expedite development and place us on the fast track to unprecedented population growth and economic stability.

Neighborhood Revitalization

What can Baltimore do to encourage commercial and residential revitalization in neighborhoods away from the waterfront?

We must expand Sanitation and public trash cans to create a culture of neighborhood pride and willingness to keep our neighborhoods clean. We must #RebrandBaltimore to increase relocation and tourism in the inner city because their is much more to Baltimore than downtown. We will hire the best videographers and photographers to create an pretty print, tv, and sovial media campaign to show all the beauty and history of Baltimore City. iLoveBatimore and Bmore Beautiful will be a couple of slogans. When we get to over 99% occupancy I will personally knock on the doormof the National Basketball Association and procure an Arena between Pulaski & Fulton Street on Route 40.

Leadership

How will you improve efficiency and effectiveness in city government and encourage transparency and accountability in its operation?