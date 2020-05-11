Voter guide: Sean Bernard Gresh, Mayor, Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Elected (2 terms) Member of Ipswich Massachusetts School Committee

Why are you running for office?

To better serve my community and use my experience as a manager, an executive speechwriter for IBM, and an author to bring the two Baltimores together and work toward assuring Baltimore’s Forgotten Majority (300,000+)are served equally as well as those in affluent areas.

Crime

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

Without having access to the Commissioner and members of the BCPD, no one can fully evaluate his or their performance without access to them. The commissioner has ignored my invitations to meet him and fails at transparency. The murder rate is a tragic statement to all of us from a group of despairing black and brown men killing other black and brown men, a lost generation with nowhere to go. They have been treated with benign neglect by politicians and others and are caught in a web of destruction and hopelessness. This does not excuse their evil acts. The solution is an all-out city-wide WWII Marshall-like plan involving the private & public sectors working together as one force to address the underlying issues. Can we blame the police department or the commissioner or the mayor? Yes and No. These individuals share some of the blame but so do ALL of Baltimore’s citizens who have elected “leaders” who have introduced the same lame solutions over and over again with increasingly tragic results.

Squeegee Kids

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

There needs to be an alternative to help squeegee get trained and get jobs. Start this way: Enforce whatever laws the City Council passed a decade or so ago. If it is illegal to solicit work in the center of traffic, the police should remove those breaking the law. If there is a public outcry against enforcing the law, then the City Council should step up to the plate and (a) change the law or, better yet (b) create an alternative for the squeegee workers to be trained and earn money legally Pressure the City Council to do something and not allow the dangerous practice to exist. It’s not fair to the so-called Squeegee workers..

Drugs

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

I would assess the effectiveness of the programs being offered. In particular, I would look closely at the work of the chains of rehabilitation centers throughout the town, given the criticism reported to me by those very knowledgeable about these centers. I will also use the bully pulpit to support all parties involved in helping those addicted. One major change would be to provide legal places for exchange of needles and other best practices working successfully in cities like Philadelphia.

Education

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission ?

First, let’s find out what the costs will be. Right now, we still don’t have definitive information from the legislature. Second, whatever the costs are – and I would hope the legislature would propose taxes that will cover most of the costs – I would reach out to the public to get buy-in with whatever proposals the City Council comes up with. One of the problems with any kind of tax or way of raising revenue for initiatives is that the public doesn’t have input.

Economic Development

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

Technology is the key to the future of workers. We have a few IBM-driven STEM programs in several high schools in Baltimore. This is a small start. I would push hard for developing more opportunities at the elementary & high school level as well as the university level. I would initiate a Summit meeting of all public and private educational institutions on the subject of how to expand what we already are doing. I would push contractors to hire more of the unemployed workers we have – thousands of them are available – but I would follow up with our agreements, something that has been done poorly. One of the biggest opportunities we have is to (1) offer structurally sound abandoned houses for $1 to those who will work with contractors to help them rebuild the houses, (2) work with non-profit groups who can supervise and organize rebuilding employing as many unemployed Baltimoreans as possible, and (3) sell these rebuilt houses to Baltimoreans with low incomes at COST. That’s right, at cost…that is, make sure that workers are paid fair wages but under no circumstances allow “contractors” to take charge and do what they have been doing for decades – ripping off the working class by offering what they call “affordable houses.” My plan would be to make houses really

Environment

Baltimore faces multiple environmental problems, from lead in school water fountains to sewage overflows to illegal dumping sites to Wheelabrator emissions. What are your environmental priorities for the city, and what steps would you take to address them?

Address these issues by identifying each and explaining to the public the hazards associated with the problems and describe in detail who is being harmed by not addressing them. Priority #1 An all-out war to eliminate lead in houses and pipes and water fountains in virtually in any building. As mayor I would be screaming to the high heavens to get this lead curse solved once and for all. Ditto for other environmental problems. And I have first-hand experience with a lead problem that affected one of my grandchildren.

Transportation

What transportation strategies would you pursue to help city residents access jobs?

Get the extension of Link as originally proposed and planned. The governor is beloved. Well on this issue, his decision to block this effort has harmed Baltimore period. Establish and become part of the regional transportation system Offer free transportation to all low-income persons as well as all children in Baltimore [Eventually, I would like to see Baltimore offer free transportation to everyone, And I’d like to take a closer look at Uber and Lyft and put pressure on them to charge significantly reduced rates for poorer citizens and especially during off-peak hours.

Housing

What can the city do to encourage the development of more affordable housing?

One of the biggest opportunities we have is to (1) offer structurally sound abandoned houses for $1 to those who will work with contractors to help them rebuild the houses, (2) work with non-profit groups who can supervise and organize rebuilding employing as many unemployed Baltimoreans as possible, and (3) sell these rebuilt houses to Baltimoreans with low incomes at COST. That’s right, at cost…that is, make sure that workers are paid fair wages but under no circumstances allow “contractors” to take charge and do what they have been doing for decades – ripping off the working class by offering what they call “affordable houses.” My plan would be to make houses really affordable for the working class.

Taxes

What is your view of the city’s use of tax increment financing, payments in lieu of taxes and other incentives to encourage developments like Harbor Point?

I am in favor of these problem with one caveat: they have to be fair so that the city doesn’t get screwed by undercharging. It’s called “supervision” or “oversight” and whatever is decided must be followed up. I would also keep close tabs on City Council members who may have as their major contributors some of these contractors or businesses.

Neighborhood Revitalization

What can Baltimore do to encourage commercial and residential revitalization in neighborhoods away from the waterfront?

I am calling for the City to come up with a Baltimore 2030 plan but much different than the plan already on the books – a plan that looks at all the neighborhoods, identifies key goals for 2030 for each, and then lays out steps needed to be taken in the next decade to reach those goals. This plan would involve input from all major stakeholders. As General Eisenhower once remarked “Plans are nothing, but planning is everything,” I would make sure that the planning process has well-defined objectives, well-defined milestones, and that at every stage of the process of improving neighborhoods, we communicate to the public those successes. We would work, of course, with the City Council to get support. One of the areas I would work, to give you one of many suggestions I have, is to give a tax incentive to people who install whole house fans in their homes. These large fans placed at the upper level of houses draw hot air out of the house during 90-degree weather and are estimated to save 60 to 80% of air conditioning costs. Another example would be to pressure cable companies to allow groups of homes to band together to have a single source that would provide cable service to, say, 20 or 30 homes and each would have totally secure and private Internet service. This would be a huge savings. For decades, telecommunication companies have been ripping off homeowners and others

Leadership

How will you improve efficiency and effectiveness in city government and encourage transparency and accountability in its operation?