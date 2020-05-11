Voter guide: Sheila Dixon, Mayor, Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Baltimore City Mayor (2007-2010) Baltimore City Council President (1999-2007) City Council Member (1987-1999)

Why are you running for office?

In the years that I have been out of public office, I have witnessed our city from a different perspective. There is a need for a strong, effective, and experienced leader who is ready on Day 1 to restore Baltimore to being the shining star that we know it can be. I am the only candidate in this race with the combination of knowledge, experience, and new ideas to lead us through the challenges that the city faces today.

Crime

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

As a leader, it is my responsibility to perform due diligence with all of my decisions. I would be careful to make a decision related to Commissioner Harrison before being elected the next Mayor, and six months before I would assume the position and not knowing where we will stand in regard to crime here in the City of Baltimore. Whether it’s Commissioner Harrison or any other agency or department head, I will evaluate their performance from top to bottom with an immediate internal audit of city government on day one, and I will determine then who is effective in their roles, and who I will deserve to maintain their role. These decisions won’t be based on any personal politics, but it will strictly be based on how well they fit with other members of my team, how effective they are in their roles, and what is best for the people of Baltimore.

Squeegee Kids

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

Whether they should be in school, need a job, or have other challenges, it is important to assess the needs of these individuals to determine the root cause of why they are on the intersections in the first place. While most of them are youth, there are some that are adult age that may have needs that are slightly different. As a private citizen, I often have dialogue with individuals that I see on the corner and I simply ask them what it will take for them to get off the corner. I have offered several of them employment opportunities with the minority-owned companies that I am connected to in my capacity with the Maryland Minority Contractors and have seen some become gainfully employed because of such connections. As Mayor, I will take the same approach. We will assess their needs and plug them in to the services that they need to provide for themselves and/or their families. Community liaisons will be deployed and purposed with the tasks of talking to these individuals to see what resources that they need. We will be committed to providing the wrap-around services including mental health services, job training programs, shelter/affordable housing options, etc. in order to reintegrate them successfully into their communities.

Drugs

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

We have to approach addiction as the public health crisis that it is. I support treatment on demand and would invest in evidence-based treatments, including medication-assisted treatment and counseling. I will also partner with the Health Department and others, such as the Behavioral Health System Baltimore, to implement best practices for methadone clinics, including promoting good neighbor agreements that clinics and neighborhood groups must sign. We also have to look at the systemic causes for addiction as well. Access to mental health treatment is of paramount importance, as we know that addiction is predominant induced by trauma and other mental health and circumstantial challenges. A holistic approach is needed to curb addiction. Economic security/opportunity, housing stabilization, and community engagement are all factors in the strategy in addressing addiction.

Education

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission ?

Every child deserves a quality education. While the Baltimore City Public School System has many high-quality schools that offer diverse choices to meet students’ interests and needs, we have some serious work to do to repair our school system and create accessible and equitable quality learning experiences for ALL of the youth of Baltimore City. I will commit to fully fund the Kirwan Commission recommendations by re-prioritizing the city’s budget without increasing taxes to obtain the necessary resources. We should be investing more in our youth, and that investment should be reflected in our budget, our resources and our policies. In the current infrastructure, the $300 million local cost of Kirwan will require some aggressive planning. We must strategize and prioritize a means to invest in our education system by exploring other ways to fund Kirwan. I do favor an increase in local funding, which will require a corresponding strategy to reduce expenses and grow revenues, but not at the $300 million by 2030. We will have to go a step further. Currently, our reality is that Baltimore City is the only jurisdiction in the state that spends more on public safety - $400 million – than on education – $230 million. As Mayor, we will bring down crime and public safety costs, by efficiently reducing overtime and recruiting full cadet classes. Also, the revenue from casinos should be used to fund educational goals. We should assess the current allotment of that revenue and see in what ways it could be allocated to education. We must also hold our state legislators accountable to prioritize and dispense the necessary resources to get these recommendations fully funded.

Economic Development

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

Reducing unemployment and under employment is directly linked to overall economic development. We must dedicate our limited resources to those current and potential employers that provide wages and benefits to their entire workforce sufficient enough to sustain the kind of family relationships that are the bedrock of growing and vibrant communities. One of our first priorities will be to restore job training programs back in our schools. We should seek to expand career and technology pathways that lead to high paying and high demand jobs by partnering with businesses in Maryland. Also, we need to invest in workforce development now. Through a competitive grant program for workforce providers, we will award employers that have a proven track record of connecting underemployed adults, youth and ex-offenders with the skills they need to get good paying jobs. Industry led partnerships for workforce training have proven the most successful across the country and we will seek more opportunities to partner closely with several business sectors to identify job opportunities that offer clear career paths and create the training partnerships that will help meet employer and employee needs. We will reach out to more young people, older adults and returning citizens by investing in programs that address career readiness, and we will connect program participants to career pathways in healthcare, green technologies and biotechnology. An important factor to add here is that financial literacy should be a priority as well. We should teach participants things such as how to open a savings account, balance a checkbook, and enroll in direct deposit. This will instill financially-sound practices that promote prosperity.

Environment

Baltimore faces multiple environmental problems, from lead in school water fountains to sewage overflows to illegal dumping sites to Wheelabrator emissions. What are your environmental priorities for the city, and what steps would you take to address them?

Elimination of the BRESCO emissions will help many communities. The emissions from transportation is also a significant contributor. I will revive and continue the expansion of the infrastructure for electric vehicles. It is economically attractive to convert part of the city fleet to electricity. I will work with other large fleet owners to see what the city can do to help encourage a transition. With new pollution sources impacting neighborhoods, we should address the air pollution through the permitting process and use the best controls and look to offset as a last resort. As Mayor, I created an energy office that accomplished much in the low-income communities enabling non-profits to expand programs serving the neighborhoods. The office has installed 14 MW of renewable energy generation. The next step is to create an energy authority to produce power from clean energy generation for the low-income communities. The cost would be competitive and saving costs to the low-income families over time.

Transportation

What transportation strategies would you pursue to help city residents access jobs?

For too long, transit in the region has been considered a “City issue” with small pockets of support in suburban communities. This has translated into too little support for transit in Annapolis by legislators from the region. There is a regional coalition to be built around transit when one considers the impact of the MARC system and commuter buses on residents of Howard, Baltimore and Anne Arundel Counties. This relies on the support of suburban business communities such as the BWI Business District and Hunt Valley relying on “reverse commuters” along the light rail line, and supporters of expanding MARC service in eastern Baltimore County and Harford County. I am prepared to forge this regional coalition through leadership at the Baltimore Metropolitan Council and Baltimore Regional Transportation Board, although these venues have historically proven less than effective in advancing meaningful transportation policy. My priority is to maintain and strengthen the Circulator in the context of its initial vision. Specifically, my goal is to restore 10-minute headways and ensure that service quality meets the high standard we set when service began. Anything less is not acceptable, as the Circulator was supposed to demonstrate everything than can be right about public transit. Likewise, we should maintain the Harbor Connector basically in its present form – serving quick, cross-harbor trips. Approximately 85% of the City’s parking tax revenue is generated within the original service area of the Circulator (roughly from MLK Blvd to Central Avenue and from North Avenue to Key Highway). The business and tourism community – and even some parking operators – came together to support a restructuring of and modest increase to the parking tax to provide a stable, ongoing source of revenue for the Circulator. We knew when conceiving the Circulator that the parking tax would never secure 100% of the Circulator budget, but believed that meeting approximately 70% with parking tax revenues would be a solid financial basis upon which to build. Moving forward, to stabilize and maintain the Circulator, we should move to close gradually the “free parking” loophole where the cost of parking spaces is built into office and residential leases and no parking taxes are paid.

Housing

What can the city do to encourage the development of more affordable housing?

We will work with all stakeholders to construct a “Land Bank” that speeds up the process of converting unwanted abandoned properties to more productive uses, better maintains properties, accelerates demolition where appropriate, raises outside money, and promotes affordable housing and expands green space. We must also establish a relationship between the Land Bank and a Community Land Trust (CLT). The Land Bank will pilot a relationship with a community land trust (CLT). The CLT builds and sells housing to low- and moderate-income homeowners but retains the underlying deed to preserve affordability. CLT is one of many strategies that we will use to create permanently affordable housing. CLTs are particularly effective in communities facing gentrification. A CLT retains ownership of the land while the homeowner retains ownership of the home. CLTs may place resale restrictions on a home to ensure long-term affordability while enabling the homeowner to maintain equity.

Taxes

What is your view of the city’s use of tax increment financing, payments in lieu of taxes and other incentives to encourage developments like Harbor Point?

I do support the use of TIFs and PILOTS in ways that are responsible. I also support upholding the city’s workforce by installing incentives and mandates for developers to hire workers who live in the city to complete the work on city contracts Also, I would encourage the adoption of PLA language for parts or the whole of large projects and make that inclusion a standard part of our engagement and process with developers. The Hilton Hotel was an excellent example of how a PLA worked and contractors were able to meet their goals for local hiring as well as city residents able to expand their trades to increase jobs and career opportunities. If we use that as a base model we will see more investment as well as opportunities for the various trades in Baltimore.

Neighborhood Revitalization

What can Baltimore do to encourage commercial and residential revitalization in neighborhoods away from the waterfront?

We have to address stabilizing the city’s population. People are leaving the city at rapid rates due to reasons such as crime, the decline quality of schools, and the tax rates. Once the population is stabilized and we establish a consistent tax base, we must assess the taxes that are handed down to constituents from the city to determine where we can save our taxpayers money. This will retain and attract citizens over time. We must support and retain businesses that reflect our communities. I will remove barriers for minority and small business development by first merging the Minority and Women's Business Opportunity Office and the Mayor's Office of Minority and Women business development to better support minority businesses and connect them to procurement opportunities. I would also expand access to city contracts – making city contracts process more transparent and accessible. Included in this, I would establish an independent review of bids and greater due process.

Leadership

How will you improve efficiency and effectiveness in city government and encourage transparency and accountability in its operation?