Voter guide: Valerie L. Cunningham, Mayor, Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Obama Administration- Office of Presidential Correspondence Senator Chris Van Hollen - Constituent Services Clerk of Circuit Court Register of Wills Mayoral appointments - Ethics Commission, Affirmative Action Commission

Why are you running for office?

Years of pay-to-play politics and self serving interests of our political and business leaders in Baltimore City have allowed the needs of our citizens to go largely unattended. I spent my career fighting for justice and against corruption, having served over 20 years between the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Federal Judiciary. I am not a part of the toxicity that exists in the political machine and my allegiance is wholly to the citizens of Baltimore. As a political outsider with a wealth of knowledge and great insight into people, I will change the detrimental culture that exists in city government. I am a coalition builder who is dedicated to constructive causes. I have the commitment, the skills and more importantly, the moral compass, needed to turn our city around. I am all too familiar with the social ills that plague our city and the problems those ills create. I am a leader Baltimore can trust. I am a lifelong public servant. My educational, professional and life experiences make me the only that can lead Baltimore out of its current crisis.

Crime

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

The Commissioner’s plan is failing. However, this is not of his making. The Baltimore City Police Department is woefully understaffed. The effectiveness of the department continues to be undermined by the all too regular federal charges against officers who have violated the rights of those they are duty bound to protect and serve. I propose acting on and completing the action items identified in the Consent Decree. It is impossible to protect and serve citizens who do not trust the police. Equally important to this equation is the screening, hiring and training of officers. Additionally officers have to be provided with essentials to carry out their mission, namely modern technology and the equipment necessary to accomplish the tasks associated with the job. The culture in the Baltimore City Police Department cannot and will not change until the police department’s leadership acknowledges the gravity of the problems and works incessantly to correct them. As Mayor, I will work with the police Chief, providing oversight and measures of accountability to ensure that our goals are being met.

Squeegee Kids

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

By directing the Police Chief to order the immediate enforcement of Baltimore City Code, Section 47-4 that prohibits "solicitation from operator or occupants of a motor vehicle that is in traffic on a public street, whether in exchange for cleaning the vehicle's windows or otherwise". A profile of the children and adults will be developed to address the squeegeeing and also the pan handling problems they are facing which has them on the street. Appropriate referrals (with follow up) to mental health, drug treatment programs, or social services agencies would be made to individuals as needed.

Drugs

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

I would start drug education in schools as early as professionals believe it is developmentally appropriate. It is important to reach people before drug use starts. I will engage families where there is a generational history of substance abuse to educate and help break the cycle. Community engagement, employment opportunities and overall mental help programs will combat the ills of drug use, deaths, and crime.

Education

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission ?

We have to increase the tax base in Baltimore. Making Baltimore a safer city will entice families to move into the city. As there have been many stories about fiscal mismanagement in city government, I would want an audit done of all city agencies to ascertain where each department stands fiscally. It may be that monies that are being mismanaged in various departments could provide the revenue to finance the increased commitment.

Economic Development

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

Natural resources in Baltimore like Pimlico, the Inner Harbor and areas in South Baltimore are prime examples, as they may be opportunities overlooked. Any of my implementation plans will include a degree of urban planning to ensure that members of the surrounding communities are hired for the jobs being created.

Environment

Baltimore faces multiple environmental problems, from lead in school water fountains to sewage overflows to illegal dumping sites to Wheelabrator emissions. What are your environmental priorities for the city, and what steps would you take to address them?

My administration will use an all hands on deck approach to clean the city. We will utilize crews within the Department of Public Works and also enlist the help of community leaders/ community association members to organize community cleanup events. Code Enforcement officers will also make frequent rounds to prevent illegal dumping and cite those who are caught in the act. My Administration will ensure that the 2017 Modified Consent Decree which requires Baltimore City to complete an initial phase of urgent repairs at the Backwater Waste Treatment Plant is completed by 2021. Additionally, my administration will be in timely compliance with the steps to eliminate remaining sources of sewage overflows by the prescribed 2030 timeline.

Transportation

What transportation strategies would you pursue to help city residents access jobs?

The existing transit system needs better controls in place that will accommodate riders. We have Baltimore Link and city link routes where transportation sometimes proves unreliable. Thus, we have to increase the reliability of our services. For example, ensure we have proper staffing levels to counter driver “no shows.” If a bus is cancelled, we have to have an alert system in place for riders. I will also look at a regional transit authority to replace the state’s operation of the transit system.

Housing

What can the city do to encourage the development of more affordable housing?

The dedicated proceeds to the Affordable Housing Trust Funds, was signed into law in December 2018 and provides a long-term source of funding for affordable housing. Funds generated from an excise tax on the transfer of real property and on the recordation tax for real property transactions are expected to yield approximately $13 million per year. This money will be an excellent and meaningful source to jumpstart and sustain affordable housing in our city.

Taxes

What is your view of the city’s use of tax increment financing, payments in lieu of taxes and other incentives to encourage developments like Harbor Point?

I am in agreement with these incentives if they are doled out fairly and are utilized for the betterment of communities across the entire city.

Neighborhood Revitalization

What can Baltimore do to encourage commercial and residential revitalization in neighborhoods away from the waterfront?

We must eradicate violent crime in our city in order to realize revitalization anywhere in our city. That Herculean feat will require dealing with unemployment, education and the hopelessness that exists in the community amongst our citizens. We have to get training going and give citizens mechanisms that can be used to constructively resolve disputes without violence. We have got to motivate people to keep their communities clean and free from trash and debris. There has to be a culture change; a change of mind, habit, and of the guard.

Leadership

How will you improve efficiency and effectiveness in city government and encourage transparency and accountability in its operation?