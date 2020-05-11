Voter guide: Carlmichael Stokey Cannady, Mayor, Baltimore City

Previous political experience

No formal experience, however, I’ve been a community leader for over 10 years.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for Mayor of Baltimore City because we desperately need new innovative Leadership to move Baltimore forward. Over the last 10 plus years, I’ve led communities throughout Baltimore, donated and supported many people within our community, in my individual capacity and resources. I am the candidate who understands the needs of residents in both the inner city and surrounding areas. I will bridge the divide and ensure the needs and concerns are addressed for all of Baltimore.

Crime

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

While addressing the departments approach, we must require a level of police accountability in regard to the condition the department is in currently. BCPD must implement a standard of trauma-informed, Community Policing and create positive engagement within our neighborhoods. The department is also responsible for providing adequate training and trauma care for the officers and staff who also experience trauma as first responders. The current BCPD commissioner is new to Baltimore, with the right community partnerships, he can be successful. The results of a poor performance assessment would not only be reflective of the commissioner, but of the Mayor and his cabinet.

Squeegee Kids

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

I would focus on providing the squeegee kids with an alternative but innovative method to addressing their entrepreneurial endeavors. Under my proposed policy The People’s Plan, I’d pilot an Agency for Youth Investment, where we’d provide incubators & hubs that provided trade based and entrepreneurial training, while implementing wrap around services for the youth. Through the agency and Community Partners, we’d provide housing, mental health and substance abuse treatment, parenting and healthy relationship classes and a host of innovative programs and resources. In addition, I’d pilot a “Ready by 21” program under this agency, in partnership with BCPSS.

Drugs

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

Drug addiction and substance abuse is often associated with trauma and mental health conditions. I’d implement evidence-based strategies from a preventive measure, with policies and programs that address drug addiction prevention and early intervention strategies. I’d provide access to Narcan product knowledge and training within our schools and communities to teach methods to prevent an overdose and deploy a trauma-informed program with a dual agency framework with the Mayor’s Office, BCPD, the Health Department and BCPSS.

Education

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission ?

Implementing the Kirwan Education Commission is critical to the future of the education system in Baltimore. Ensuring we do our part to secure adequate funding is a priority. Initially, I’d review the current city’s operating budget and reallocate funding from available agencies to create a base for the city’s required contribution. To generate funding for the commission, I’d deploy a dual-agency partnership with our tourism agencies, the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce and The Mayor’s office that would develop the framework to open Baltimore for Business. We’d provide training and resources to existing small businesses and startups, pilot investment opportunities for community stakeholders and developers who have experience with projects that address social impact; and welcome a roster of diverse festivals and conferences to Baltimore.

Economic Development

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

Baltimore needs a new economy model. Transforming Baltimore into a 21st Century City through education, green storm water and waste management, innovative information and communication technology, with SMART Infrastructure, will revolutionizing the way our city operates, creates jobs in both the public and private sectors. We’d work with Community Partners to deploy job training programs and create economic sustainability.

Environment

Baltimore faces multiple environmental problems, from lead in school water fountains to sewage overflows to illegal dumping sites to Wheelabrator emissions. What are your environmental priorities for the city, and what steps would you take to address them?

Addressing the lead problem in Baltimore is priority. We’d perform a needs-assessment to identify any additional source of lead aside from the aged infrastructure. I’d partner with the EPA and other federal agencies to gain additional resources to meet the needs of the many environmental deficiencies we have in Baltimore. In order to move Baltimore forward, we must clean it up.

Transportation

What transportation strategies would you pursue to help city residents access jobs?

I would develop a strategic partnership with Partner Employers, The MTA, a Ridesharing Company and implement the use of the Charm City Circulator, as a collaborative effort to ensure transportation needs are met for our residents. I’d pilot programs that offers discounted fair and ride sharing cost for partner employers and implement a program such as “live near you work” to offer transportation assistance for city residents who live and work in Baltimore.

Housing

What can the city do to encourage the development of more affordable housing?

The city can require the development of more affordable homes. Under the People’s Plan, we would use evidence-based housing models, the abandoned city-owned property portfolio and developers that specialize in development for community sustainability.

Taxes

What is your view of the city’s use of tax increment financing, payments in lieu of taxes and other incentives to encourage developments like Harbor Point?

The city’s tax incentives should be offered to encourage developments in both highly sought-after areas and disadvantaged areas. Tax incentives should not be offered in any concentrated area. I believe if a developer wants to obtain a tax benefits for a project, they must contribute to the development of or develop a city-owned project in a disadvantaged community, positively impacting communities with little to no investment.

Neighborhood Revitalization

What can Baltimore do to encourage commercial and residential revitalization in neighborhoods away from the waterfront?

As stated previously, development within the inner city of Baltimore is none existent. My administration would improve neighborhood revitalization through programs that promote development opportunities for community stakeholders and developers, whose primary business is development in areas that address social impact and community sustainability.

Leadership

How will you improve efficiency and effectiveness in city government and encourage transparency and accountability in its operation?