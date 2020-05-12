Voter guide: Catalina Byrd, Mayor, Baltimore City

Catalina Byrd
Republican candidate for Baltimore City Mayor
Age 39
Residence whitelock
Occupation strategist
Education Some college
Previous political experience
I’ve run for office twice and worked on numerous campaigns
Why are you running for office?
I want to fix Baltimore and then retire - i dont see solutions driving anyone
Crime
How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?
How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder? I would approach t differently
Squeegee Kids
How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?
They are empolyable
Drugs
What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?
I would stop substitute addiction
Education
How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission ?
Tax Hopkins
Economic Development
What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?
Black Developers
Environment
Baltimore faces multiple environmental problems, from lead in school water fountains to sewage overflows to illegal dumping sites to Wheelabrator emissions. What are your environmental priorities for the city, and what steps would you take to address them?
Zero-Waste
Transportation
What transportation strategies would you pursue to help city residents access jobs?
Real Equity
Housing
What can the city do to encourage the development of more affordable housing?
Oversight & Intentionality in Development
Taxes
What is your view of the city’s use of tax increment financing, payments in lieu of taxes and other incentives to encourage developments like Harbor Point?
TAX HOPKINS!!! Lower Property Taxes
Neighborhood Revitalization
What can Baltimore do to encourage commercial and residential revitalization in neighborhoods away from the waterfront?
Multi-Faceted Plan...Ask Me Directly Per Community...
Leadership
How will you improve efficiency and effectiveness in city government and encourage transparency and accountability in its operation?
I will approach leadership the way I have always any project I had the honor of working on…Efficiency, Expediency, and Effectiveness – that’s the way I work.