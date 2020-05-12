Voter guide: Catalina Byrd, Mayor, Baltimore City

Previous political experience

I’ve run for office twice and worked on numerous campaigns

Why are you running for office?

I want to fix Baltimore and then retire - i dont see solutions driving anyone

Crime

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder? I would approach t differently

Squeegee Kids

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

They are empolyable

Drugs

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

I would stop substitute addiction

Education

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission ?

Tax Hopkins

Economic Development

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

Black Developers

Environment

Baltimore faces multiple environmental problems, from lead in school water fountains to sewage overflows to illegal dumping sites to Wheelabrator emissions. What are your environmental priorities for the city, and what steps would you take to address them?

Zero-Waste

Transportation

What transportation strategies would you pursue to help city residents access jobs?

Real Equity

Housing

What can the city do to encourage the development of more affordable housing?

Oversight & Intentionality in Development

Taxes

What is your view of the city’s use of tax increment financing, payments in lieu of taxes and other incentives to encourage developments like Harbor Point?

TAX HOPKINS!!! Lower Property Taxes

Neighborhood Revitalization

What can Baltimore do to encourage commercial and residential revitalization in neighborhoods away from the waterfront?

Multi-Faceted Plan...Ask Me Directly Per Community...

Leadership

How will you improve efficiency and effectiveness in city government and encourage transparency and accountability in its operation?