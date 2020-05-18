Voter guide: Mia Mason, Congress, District 1

Previous political experience

2018 Primary senate run

Why are you running for office?

As a veteran, friend, and advocate my goal is represent our communities who have needs in protecting or changing policies in DC for our Civil Rights, Liberties, and Privacy.

TRUMP RECORD

How do you assess the Trump administration so far? Name at least one positive and one negative.

Overall, he made broad sweeping changes to keep his promises though loyalty alone. There the only positive is he is building his wall as promised. The negative is he has cause more legal work to protect our basic Civil Rights for everyone from each nation, color, sex, and religion.

2017 TAX CUTS

What effect do you believe the federal tax cuts of 2017 have had on the economy thus far or will have in the future and why? Do you support the cuts?

I do not support their tax cuts as they’ve only helped the associates of Trump, Pence, and Kushner Companies. I believe the effects of these tax cuts have errantly harmed our government and economy for their benefit.

INCOME INEQUALITY

Is the level of economic inequality in the United States a problem, and why or why not? What, if anything, should the federal government do to address it?

Currently, many states are still in the process of increasing the minimum wage to $15.00. However, this doesn’t stop a family or person from working 2-3 jobs at a minimum wage below $15 per hour. My goal is sponsoring the renewed H.R.582 - Raise the Wage Act to ensure it passed the Senate next term.

GUN LAWS

Should federal gun laws be changed, and if so, how and why?

Our weapons should be in the hands of those trained to include keeping our weapons of war off the street. Therefore, my proposal would Gun Licensure Act where Agencies, DMV’s will have the training, background checks, and weapons authorized on the back of your ID for any age.

HEALTH CARE

What should Congress do with respect to the Affordable Care Act, how and why? If you believe it should be scrapped, what, if anything, should replace it?

I believe the ACA should be protected legally and expanded upon to include a full public option. With Medicare for all, we must ensure it includes people of all ages to ensure every community has the healthcare, mental health, OB/GYN, RX caps, and urgent care that is affordable for us all. This plan will protect preexisting conditions and protect our disable communities from additional costs not covered by private healthcare plans to include mobile chairs, prosthetics, and garments.

URBAN POLICY

What role should the federal government play in helping cities? What, if anything, would you do for Baltimore, specifically?

I believe Baltimore understands their issues and shortfalls. Therefore, they have properly requested additional resources. However, the overuse and privacy are of what is collected needs to be screened and presented for public records. This should include public access to bodycams and street cameras.

OPIOIDS

Do you back Elijah Cummings’ bill -- which Republicans say is too expensive -- to provide $100 billion over 10 years to fight the opioid epidemic? Why or why not?

I fully support his bill, because if we continue to do nothing to further his legacy our rural communities will continue to suffer at an increase to 200 deaths per day if nothing is done. The cost is helping our communities and agencies who are our first responders.

IMMIGRATION

What changes, if any, should Congress make to our immigration and deportation laws and policies? Should the DACA program be preserved? Why or why not?

Our nation is one of the immigrants; therefore, as we have done in the past, we offered a pathway to citizenship by birth or legalization of their status at any border. This future legislation should also preserve protections for our dreamers as well.

TRADE

How would you rate the Trump administration’s trade stance with China and why?

I would rate his tariffs and market ideas with China as “very poor.” His idea of trading has caused hardships for everyone from the Farmer, COOP, Shippers, and Sellers for American goods. Currently, containers are going back to china empty, this is not a good deal at all.

IRAN

Do you support the president’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal? Why or why not?

I personally do not support the President’s decision on his withdraw from the Iran Deal. He has enabled them to move and attack our Service Members and shipping lanes that are vital for our world economies. His decision has placed everyone in harm’s way until future leaders can assure a better de-escalation of Iran.

NORTH KOREA

How should the United States address the rise of North Korea’s nuclear program?

If North Korea wishes to join the UN Countries, they should accept the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, sign the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, be a party to Geneva protocols to prevent the use of Biological, Chemical, and Toxin weapons.

CLIMATE CHANGE

How should the United States address climate change?

We can Fully fund the EPA, increase fines for polluters and ensure America is back on the Paris Accords to meet emission standards by 2030 or 2040 to be fully renewable. We must also ensure renewable options in wind, solar, and battery storage for homeowners.

GREEN NEW DEAL

Do you support the Green New Deal? Why or why not?