Election dates
A special primary election for Congressional District 7 will take place on Feb. 4 and the special election general election will coincide with the primary election on April 28. The deadline to register to vote ends Jan. 14. There is no early voting for this election.
Maryland congressional primary elections are closed. That means voters can only participate in primaries involving their own party affiliation.
2020 Maryland Primary Election: April 28, 2020
Early Voting: Thursday, April 16 through Thursday, April 23
General Election: November 3, 2020
Early Voting: Thursday, October 22 through Thursday, October 29
Other key dates
Jan 14: The deadline to register to vote in the special primary. The deadline for obtaining absentee ballots by mail is Jan. 28, and by Jan. 31 for online. This is also the deadline to vote in the special primary.
Jan. 24: The filing deadline for Republican or Democratic candidates seeking a full term in the U.S. House of Representatives. The filing deadline for unaffiliated or other party candidates is Aug. 3.
Feb. 4: The filing deadline for those seeking to run as an unaffiliated candidate or for a party that isn’t Democrat or Republican to serve the remainder of Rep. Cummings’ term. Candidates seeking to run as a Democrat or Republican had to file by Nov. 20, 2019.
April 7: The deadline to register to vote for the presidential primary election and special general election.
Oct. 13: The deadline to file for the presidential general election.
For questions or feedback, please email elections@baltimoresun.com.