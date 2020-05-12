Voter guide: Cindy Vaillancourt, Board of Education (5), Howard

Previous political experience

8 years on the Howard County Board of Education, 2010-2018

Why are you running for office?

No response.

The 2019 fall redistricting process is still dominating conversations among community members. What other issues are you going to bring to light as a school board member, and how will you get them the attention they deserve?

There are two major issues that I want to address during my time on the board of education. The first is closing the opportunity gap. The opportunity gap is the access that a child has to a high quality education. This high quality education includes access to experienced educators and rigorous coursework. There are disparities in our schools. Some schools have more advanced academic offerings. Some of our neediest schools have significant staff turnover creating instability in the school. This opportunity gap begins very young with a gap in access to high-quality affordable early childhood education. HCPSS’s data shows that groups that enter kindergarten underprepared are the same groups that have statistically lower graduation rates. To ensure that this issue receives that attention that it deserves, I plan to evaluate issues with its ability to move us toward closing the opportunity gap. Teacher recruitment and retention is the second issue that is very closely connected with the opportunity gap and that also deserves attention. Schools serving mostly African-American students are twice as likely to have a novice teacher compared with schools serving mostly white students. The school system must work to ensure that teachers feel supported in their work enough to remain in the schools that need them the most.

Howard Schools Superintendent Michael Martirano has long been “ringing the bell” about eliminating the health fund deficit. He has proposed to fully eliminate the deficit by fiscal 2022 through school system savings and county funding. Are you in favor of Mr. Martirano’s plan, and why or why not? Do you think the plan should be more aggressive or less?

Yes, I am in favor of Martirano's plan. He recognizes that it is not good fiscal management to have a deficit in the health fund. Plus, eliminating the deficit allows the school system to direct more funds to educational services. The plan honors the negotiated contracts with the teachers' union and does not require teachers to pay for the mishandling of the fund by previous leadership. This is a relief to many educators who worried that they would have to pay more to rectify this situation. Additionally, Dr. Martirano's plan partners with the county to more quickly eliminate this deficit. It was wise to follow a similar model that allowed Anne Arundel to eliminate its deficit. I believe that the proposed plan is too aggressive. The timeline proposed aims to save the school system 11.5 million by the end of FY 2022. This is a great savings. However, this is achieved by using the entire fund balance of the general fund at the onset of the plan. It removes any financial safeguards that might be needed in an emergency. This is not prudent. In the event of a school emergency, the system needs unassigned funds to tackle any unexpected issues.

In Mr. Martirano’s proposal fiscal 2021 operating budget, he is looking to address the special education staffing crisis by hiring more than 200 additional staff members in the next year. Is the best avenue to address the staffing crisis, and why or why not? What, if any, additional support programs should also be introduced?

There is a staffing crisis in special education and an increase in the number of staff members is important to address this concern. However, it is critical to hire highly qualified special educators who are trained to handle the educational needs of the special education population. Once we have those educators in place, they must have a schedule that allows them to properly perform their duties. Currently, special educators are spread thin with large caseloads and little protected time to complete their administrative duties. Increased staffing is not the only tool available though. As a general educator, I was given little guidance about how to best work with special educators so that they could better serve the students in my classroom. General educators and special educators need more training on how to better collaborate to increase student outcomes. Also, general educators should have the tools to better identify struggling learners since we interact with the child on a daily basis.

Mr. Martirano’s contract ends in June 2022. At this point in time, would you be in favor of renewing his contract? Why or why not?