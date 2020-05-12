Voter guide: Saif Rehman, Board of Education (5), Howard

Previous political experience

None

Why are you running for office?

I’m running because, as the parent of three wonderful children in the Howard County school system, I want to help preserve and defend their right to a great public education.

The 2019 fall redistricting process is still dominating conversations among community members. What other issues are you going to bring to light as a school board member, and how will you get them the attention they deserve?

While redistricting discussions are still ongoing issue due to the blatant disregard of the community input with this social experimentation, I believe all the issues at the board level are due to lack of leadership. Superintendent is the only employee of the board is supposed to implement the policies set by the board. It is the school board that is expected to provide a clear direction for the district. This is missing due to not only lack of leadership at board level, but a lack of subject matter expertise throughout the entire board. Like many other stakeholders in the district, I see the compounding issues in budgeting, procurement, resource management and other foundational business processes that leave the district financially unsustainable and consistently wasting taxpayer money. So, if elected, my first task would be to provide the needed business leadership to empower the board to direct the superintendent in achieving the goals of the district as well as holding them accountable for their decisions. I will ensure that the board work to create transparent processes when it comes to budgeting, procurement, hiring practices, and redistricting so that all stakeholders can be informed as to how their elected officials and hired leadership are working to meet the needs of students and families. With defined, transparent processes that are created with the help of staff and community, we can produce a level of consistency and accountability in every decision we take that will restore trust and confidence into the leadership of Howard County Schools.

Howard Schools Superintendent Michael Martirano has long been “ringing the bell” about eliminating the health fund deficit. He has proposed to fully eliminate the deficit by fiscal 2022 through school system savings and county funding. Are you in favor of Mr. Martirano’s plan, and why or why not? Do you think the plan should be more aggressive or less?

In reality, I don’t know if that issue (or strategy) is really the best answer because there hasn’t been enough transparency for those of us as parents and community members to see all the facts. I would like to look behind the curtain of Mr. Martirano’s crusade before providing a definitive answer. There are a number of budgetary issues that need attention and potentially a lot of savings to be found through reforms to our business processes. We are leaving too much money on the table with no transparent procurement processes in place. Preferred vendors are charging more than what we would pay if goods and services were procured competitively. And this is just one of a number of potential places for savings within the system. So, while the priority is to eliminate the deficit as soon as possible, deciding how aggressively we can close it depends on looking inward first and establishing our true value.

In Mr. Martirano’s proposal fiscal 2021 operating budget, he is looking to address the special education staffing crisis by hiring more than 200 additional staff members in the next year. Is the best avenue to address the staffing crisis, and why or why not? What, if any, additional support programs should also be introduced?

As the parent of a special-needs student, this issue is very personal to me. Special Education is an area that is consistently being cut every budgeting cycle. While I love the idea of hiring hundreds more staff to serve our students, I don’t necessary trust Mr. Martirano or his leadership team to effectively place those staff in their most-needed areas. In fact, I would argue some of the most difficult issues impacting special education opportunities in our district have been due to programs like redistricting. Teaching is an incredibly noble, yet difficult profession. Serving and supporting our students with special needs can be an even greater challenge and one that requires significant support. Special education requires trained professional to manage the various needs of our children. I am not clear as to the hiring is for the qualified resources that can provide the skills needed or a number that fulfills the legal requirement with less trained professionals who might not be able to provide the professional support needed for our kids. Hiring 200 new employees is a quick fix, but the real work needs to be in investing the time and resources to fixing the chronic issues that created our staffing crisis in the first place.

Mr. Martirano’s contract ends in June 2022. At this point in time, would you be in favor of renewing his contract? Why or why not?