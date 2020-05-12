Voter guide: Matt Levine, Board of Education (4), Howard

Previous political experience

None

Why are you running for office?

Because I want to be part of the solution and Fix Special Education

The 2019 fall redistricting process is still dominating conversations among community members. What other issues are you going to bring to light as a school board member, and how will you get them the attention they deserve?

Special Education is an equity issue in Howard County. County Executive’s latest proposed budget CUTS $13M from Special Education, when the budget is already strained and schools are understaffed in Special Ed. This is a sad continuation of years of budget cuts in Special Education here in Howard County. I am a special education student as well as a special education parent. I received critical interventions for my dyslexia and ADD while I was a student in Montgomery County (interventions my parents fought to get me). Compared to other areas, Howard County is under counting students who need special education services. This true for dyslexia, since surrounding counties have services for dyslexia that Howard County does not. Children with unmet academic needs often become discipline problems, as the April 2020 Disproportionate Discipline Data report highlighted. I know this first hand, since it was easier to be the “class clown” than the “stupid kid” when my dyslexia was not identified properly. I see it with my own kids. I have had to pay for special assessments and advocates for my children who need interventions in HCPSS. What about the parents who do not know which interventions could help their child? What about the parents who do not have the money to get their kids outside testing? My campaign is about them. I am running to fix SPED in HoCo.

Howard Schools Superintendent Michael Martirano has long been “ringing the bell” about eliminating the health fund deficit. He has proposed to fully eliminate the deficit by fiscal 2022 through school system savings and county funding. Are you in favor of Mr. Martirano’s plan, and why or why not? Do you think the plan should be more aggressive or less?

While I believe we definitely need to eliminate the health fund deficit and preserve our high credit rating, I would not advocate for doing more than necessary to keep that rating, since there are so many other critical needs in our system right now. The fiscal situation in the schools is a mess, and will only get worse with COVID. We need to work closely with the County and the State to make sure that HCPSS gets its fair share of support since our enrollment growth is outpacing our funding. Strains on budgets at every level: federal, state, and local, will continue for the future due to the COVID crisis, so it will be important for Howard County to get our fair share, especially when it comes to school construction funding..

In Mr. Martirano’s proposal fiscal 2021 operating budget, he is looking to address the special education staffing crisis by hiring more than 200 additional staff members in the next year. Is the best avenue to address the staffing crisis, and why or why not? What, if any, additional support programs should also be introduced?

Additional staffing in Special Education is absolutely necessary, but my concern is that Dr. Martirano is replacing certified special education teachers with teacher aides, who are not certified and may not even have a college degree. The BOE should prioritize that schools have the proper ratio of trained personnel and not just “throw” well-meaning, but inexperienced “bodies” at the problem in order to fudge the numbers. Too many of our special education students’ needs are more complex than what can be addressed adequately through aides, and that further puts stress on the certified teachers. We need the right support staff mix in each school, equipped with the right tools they need to succeed. This is especially true now during distance learning. Even at a distance, Howard County schools are required to provide learning support for all students, including special education students. From what I have seen from my own kids’ experience with Elementary distance learning has not been good. Parents have not been given the proper support to keep their students on track with their school work. Students with identified interventions, like my own children, are not being provided with them in a meaningful way appropriate for their age level and need. It has not been smooth. Teachers are working hard to provide what they can, but it is clear that they are not as well equipped to adjust to this change as they should have been.

Mr. Martirano’s contract ends in June 2022. At this point in time, would you be in favor of renewing his contract? Why or why not?