Voter guide: Kirsten Coombs, Board of Education (4), Howard

Previous political experience

Board Member 2016 – Current

Why are you running for office?

I have succeeded in several of the goals I set out to achieving during my first term on the Board of Education but I want to continue building on that progress. Under tremendous pressure, I helped lead our system to usher in a new administration and improve accessibility of information to the Board and the community. We are facing a time of major changes for our school system and our country, and I believe that I bring a unique spirit of collaboration, partnership, and approachability to my Board service by engaging with all communities and listening to their concerns. As an accountant by trade, I also bring a strong financial background and skillset that is critical for the Board during challenging budgetary times. As the mother of a child who attended and attends Title 1 schools, I want to elevate the voices of children and families that need advocacy and support navigating the system, including students living in poverty and those who are receiving special education services. Our system is high-quality, but gaps have persisted or are increasing for far too many children. I want to assure that all students have access to the full range of benefits HCPSS offers. Equally as important, I want to ensure that educators are empowered to advocate for their needs and have the support and resources they need to be successful, and I want to improve school-community partnerships through more accessible and fruitful relationships among Board members, our school system, and families.

The 2019 fall redistricting process is still dominating conversations among community members. What other issues are you going to bring to light as a school board member, and how will you get them the attention they deserve?

The issue that may have the biggest positive academic and student well-being impact is starting schools later. The weight of the scientific research identifies significant positive impacts from students starting school after 8:00 AM. The evidence is that this practical change will improve student academic performance, increase attendance, improve student mental health, and reduce vehicular accidents. As with boundary adjustment, there is significant and understandable community resistance to adjusting start time. I am confident that any disruptions it may cause are far outweighed by the significant benefits we would gain. Working on implementing this change now, in conjunction with adding High School 13, will allow us to incorporate community feedback and optimize our plans. This process will allow coordination with daycare, before-care, and aftercare providers to build up the infrastructure to provide needed services in the context of a changed schedule and provide continuity to families. The school system has convened multiple task forces on this topic over the last twenty years that all support the benefits of this change. Yet a failure of leadership and reluctance to make tough choices has always stood in its way. I aim to change that. Beginning in early 2021, if reelected, I will champion this effort and direct the Superintendent to develop feasible models to have all schools begin the school day after 8:00 am.

Howard Schools Superintendent Michael Martirano has long been “ringing the bell” about eliminating the health fund deficit. He has proposed to fully eliminate the deficit by fiscal 2022 through school system savings and county funding. Are you in favor of Mr. Martirano’s plan, and why or why not? Do you think the plan should be more aggressive or less?

While I would prefer to pay down the deficit quickly, neither the school system nor the county has enough revenue to do so by 2022. After analyzing available revenue, I support the elimination of the health fund deficit by 2024 as proposed by County Executive Ball and subsequently agreed to by the Howard County Board of Education. If we do not eliminate the deficit, we will continue to be choked by it—affecting classrooms on an everyday basis. We will not be able to add back paraeducators. We will continually be faced with painful, awful choices that pit music vs. GT vs. special education vs. Chromebooks to deliver instruction during a pandemic or worse. To pay down the deficit within four years, we may need to make some hard decisions in the short term. I have demonstrated that I can work with my colleagues, our local government and legislators, and the administration to cooperatively and collaboratively make tough, necessary decisions that make us stronger and better in the long run.

In Mr. Martirano’s proposal fiscal 2021 operating budget, he is looking to address the special education staffing crisis by hiring more than 200 additional staff members in the next year. Is the best avenue to address the staffing crisis, and why or why not? What, if any, additional support programs should also be introduced?

Simply put—our students who receive special education services need additional qualified teachers and support staff. Dr. Martirano proposed an increase of over $18 million and more than 200 positions in special education as part of the FY21 budget. In light of the expected budgetary shortfalls, the BOE asked for a more gradual approach to expanding special education staff over two years. I voted with the majority of the Board to request funding to cover 104 new classroom special educators. It’s easy to tell people what they want to hear—especially when the needs exceed available funds, like we see in special education. We need to do better than platitudes and do more than empty gestures for our community. We need leaders who are experienced, thoughtful, researched, and reasoned. With my degree in economics, my training in data analytics, and my experience in education, I can continue to work hard and lead our team of BOE members. My personal experience as a parent of a then 18-month-old child who began receiving special education services means that I bring my experience to better inform decisions. My years of working at the school and county levels in education advocacy and policy mean that I bring a wealth of knowledge and understanding to the decision-making processes. It is through these lenses that I will continue to fight for educational equity and opportunity, including for our special education students.

Mr. Martirano’s contract ends in June 2022. At this point in time, would you be in favor of renewing his contract? Why or why not?