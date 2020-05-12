Voter guide: Jolene Mosley, Board of Education (3), Howard

Previous political experience

None

Why are you running for office?

I am running because I believe I have the skills to reshape data and analysis accuracy that currently interfere with HCPSS and Board of Education processes. I will collaborate with all HCPSS stakeholders to improve the health of the school system.

The 2019 fall redistricting process is still dominating conversations among community members. What other issues are you going to bring to light as a school board member, and how will you get them the attention they deserve?

I would like to work on policy that focuses on school climate with the goal to encourage inclusion and tolerance. This policy would include school-wide training and workshops that are ongoing for all members of the school community.

Howard Schools Superintendent Michael Martirano has long been “ringing the bell” about eliminating the health fund deficit. He has proposed to fully eliminate the deficit by fiscal 2022 through school system savings and county funding. Are you in favor of Mr. Martirano’s plan, and why or why not? Do you think the plan should be more aggressive or less?

It is refreshing to see a multi-year plan to reduce the deficit created by previous decisions. This transparent plan seems aligned with information from the County Budget Office. I would like to see a continuation of this collaboration and planning.

In Mr. Martirano’s proposal fiscal 2021 operating budget, he is looking to address the special education staffing crisis by hiring more than 200 additional staff members in the next year. Is the best avenue to address the staffing crisis, and why or why not? What, if any, additional support programs should also be introduced?

Special Education needs adequate staffing and transparent collaborations between parents and HCPSS. This includes defined metrics, caseloads and additional training and certification opportunities for educators and staff.

Mr. Martirano’s contract ends in June 2022. At this point in time, would you be in favor of renewing his contract? Why or why not?