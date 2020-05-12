Voter guide: Antonia Barkley Watts, Board of Education (2), Howard

Previous political experience

None

Why are you running for office?

No response.

The 2019 fall redistricting process is still dominating conversations among community members. What other issues are you going to bring to light as a school board member, and how will you get them the attention they deserve?

Redistricting shined a bright light on the inequities within our school system as concerns about specific schools were just as prevalent as concerns about failures of the process. Opposition to redistricting was very vocal about what improvements could be made, however, those improvements have not seen the same support when it comes to any discussions around allocating the funding to implement them. Reconnecting with frustrated communities is a critical part of getting back to the shared advocacy needed to bring about change. We are in desperate need of more special educators in our classrooms and any progress made this budget cycle will not be enough. We need to better advocate for the backlog in deferred maintenance that impacts the safety of our students by working with Annapolis for one-time relief similar to what the University of Maryland was able to do. I would also advocate for continued attention to diversity & inclusion efforts to ensure there are more teachers of color in our classrooms and students feel welcome in their schools. To get the attention for these issues and others, it takes getting into the communities, engaging and connecting families to challenge the processes that we all know to be flawed.

Howard Schools Superintendent Michael Martirano has long been “ringing the bell” about eliminating the health fund deficit. He has proposed to fully eliminate the deficit by fiscal 2022 through school system savings and county funding. Are you in favor of Mr. Martirano’s plan, and why or why not? Do you think the plan should be more aggressive or less?

I appreciated Dr. Martirano’s aggressive plan to pay down the health fund deficit. This deficit puts our bond rating at risk, takes supports out of classrooms and affects the county budget as one-time funds are infused. His staunch advocacy has built support around paying it down and promoted fiscal responsibility to ensure that it will not be made worse by irresponsible budget decisions. Unfortunately, fiscal realities have already shown his goal of 2022 to be unrealistic and impacts of the current coronavirus crisis will surely impact the proposed 2021 budget. There is a balance to be had, but the sooner it is eliminated, the sooner that money can be put back where it belongs.

In Mr. Martirano’s proposal fiscal 2021 operating budget, he is looking to address the special education staffing crisis by hiring more than 200 additional staff members in the next year. Is the best avenue to address the staffing crisis, and why or why not? What, if any, additional support programs should also be introduced?

Past budgets have done a complete disservice to our special education community. This includes our special educators, paraeducators and our special education families. In addition to not adding special educators incrementally to keep pace with growth, we have drastically reduced the number of paraeducators to support our students. More trained teachers is the most effective solution and we have to work to close the service gap. We can and should be doing more to provide professional development to all teachers and staff on best practices in supporting special education students, but there is only so much even the most well intentioned teacher can do alone. They have to have help.

Mr. Martirano’s contract ends in June 2022. At this point in time, would you be in favor of renewing his contract? Why or why not?