Voter guide: Larry Pretlow II, Board of Education (2), Howard

Previous political experience

Oakland Mills Community Association (OMCA) Board of Directors

Why are you running for office?

I am running because my community has traditionally been ignored when the BOE makes decisions. On the Oakland Mills Village board I created the Community Together outreach committee to engage more Oakland Mills residents with their community. I want to take my nonpartisan leadership to bring opportunities for all District 2 residents to be heard. On the recent budget and redistricting, the current BOE as a whole did not listen to District 2 residents. They did not even bother contacting Spanish speaking residents. I was organizing events and listening to the community. I also conducted ridealongs with current BOE members. Where were the other candidates at this time? We cannot let this happen to District 2 again. District 2 needs a voice for them this time around.

The 2019 fall redistricting process is still dominating conversations among community members. What other issues are you going to bring to light as a school board member, and how will you get them the attention they deserve?

Redistricting was a significant concern for our school system, and healing is necessary. Having said that, redistricting is one issue that faces the Board among many, and well rounded candidates that fully understand the depth and breadth of this job are needed. One major issue facing the Board is our Capital and Operating Budget limitations. Our inability to fully fund the school system presents major challenges to maintaining the expected level of service. We have to fight for class sizes to stay at existing levels, increase special education funding, and maintain honors, arts, and technology programming that set us apart. I voted against class size increases and limiting special education in our FY2021 budget proposal to the County Executive. Decreased spending impacts every student, regardless of whether they receive general or special education. Our instructional assistants are also a top priority for me, as they are often the linchpin of our educational teams, particularly for students in elementary school and vulnerable students. My job on the Board is to advocate for the true needs of our education system. . Fighting for capital project funding also deserves high prioritization over the next several years. I have strongly advocated for the replacement of Talbott Springs Elementary, as it is long overdue. We must also press for additional school sites around the county to meet our chronic needs, and this includes local and State advocacy. I have supported legislation to increase developer fees and building wait times to ensure they contribute their fair share.

Howard Schools Superintendent Michael Martirano has long been “ringing the bell” about eliminating the health fund deficit. He has proposed to fully eliminate the deficit by fiscal 2022 through school system savings and county funding. Are you in favor of Mr. Martirano’s plan, and why or why not? Do you think the plan should be more aggressive or less?

I started my career in auditing, so I understand the seriousness of receiving an adverse opinion on financial statements. Although we have been funding the health fund with the correct employer portion of health recently, the underlying deficit built up under the previous administration and has set us up for increased financial difficulties. Repaying it is not an overnight, one-year project. I am in favor of Dr. Martirano’s plan, as I think it balances the need for continued investment in current operations and prudent payback of the deficit. I have publicly expressed my concerns about the adverse opinion and the impact on the County’s financial health and asked for the Rainy Day Fund to be re-evaluated. Between the current pandemic emergency, the health fund deficit of our school system and the financial impact of the Ellicott City catastrophic floods, Howard County is in desperate need of those funds to maintain our fiscal health.

In Mr. Martirano’s proposal fiscal 2021 operating budget, he is looking to address the special education staffing crisis by hiring more than 200 additional staff members in the next year. Is the best avenue to address the staffing crisis, and why or why not? What, if any, additional support programs should also be introduced?

Special education funding is an equity issue. Children of color are overrepresented in special education and the disproportionality in discipline indicate a major problem. In addition, both general education and special education staff need to represent the children they serve and I have supported efforts to expand diverse recruiting. Not only does HCPSS have a legal obligation to serve children with special needs, we have a moral one as well. I support increased staffing in special education, which is sorely needed, but we also need to ensure that the quality of our staff matches the needs of our students. Currently, temporary employees who provide significant support to our students with IEPs and 504 Plans are only required to have a High School Diploma, with no specialized coursework requirements. We need to increase the level of qualifications of these employees to provide more than just the minimum level of service required by law. Special education staff need more classroom supports and specialized continuing education to handle the volume and severity of needs in the classroom, to effectively share information and ideas on interventions and supports, and to meet the demands of paperwork and reporting required for their positions. We also must support the mental health and wellbeing of our special education staff and proactively address burnout through meaningful action. Increased funding of special education benefits all students.

Mr. Martirano’s contract ends in June 2022. At this point in time, would you be in favor of renewing his contract? Why or why not?