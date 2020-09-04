The 2020 presidential election is coming up on , and there are a couple of changes this year that you need to know about before you vote. The biggest decision you’ll have to make is whether you’re going to vote by mail or in person.

Before you do anything

Are you registered to vote?

You can register online by Find out if you are already registered here. If you're not, see the steps you can take below.

Are you planning to vote in person or by mail?

If you decide to request a ballot via the mail, you won’t be able to change your mind and then vote with a traditional ballot at a voting center. The state is keeping track of who requests mail ballots so that people don’t vote twice. If you requested a mail ballot and choose to vote in person, you’ll be asked to vote a provisional ballot instead.