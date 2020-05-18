Voter guide: Vanessa Marie Hoffman, Congress, District 5

Previous political experience

Activist, social outreach, campaign volunteer

Why are you running for office?

The time for changing the course of history is now, and the leadership that is presently in charge is unacceptable. Every aspect of life on Earth is being threatened with extinction while those who we “elected” into office are using their positions to disable and destroy the very people they swore to protect for personal gain. Humanity, blindfolded by the narcissistic populations in society, has been and is still now being coerced into slavery, self-harm, and systematic self-destruction. I feel there is a metaphorical and literal bomb that has been set to go off. The count down has already started, and we have 10, 9, 8, 7…years to deactivate it before we reach the point where life on earth, if it is still permitted and able to exist, can and will only do so under the harshest and most untenable of conditions; where even the elite in their crystal mansions will “feel the burn” as Earth reaches its breaking point.

TRUMP RECORD

How do you assess the Trump administration so far? Name at least one positive and one negative.

Positive: The Trump administration is a great example of what leadership should not be. We have been complacent for some time now with the horrible leadership that we have allowed to destroy our economy and widen the pay gaps, increase the national debt by a 1/3 in 3 years, and create a corporate socialist state that makes the rich richer while enslaving and encouraging the previously ignorant population to self-harm and self-destruction through addictions, abortion, and anti-religious propaganda. His excellent incompetency is showing us where new and updated policies and platforms are needed to presently disrupt, dismantle, and prevent the government corruption that is leading humanity to the slaughter. His divisiveness is a great catalyst for uniting our people and the people of earth together to make the changes we need now to save ourselves and our planet. Negative: If we do not do everything we can to convert ourselves and turn serious attention to making and enforcing the necessary reforms, laws, and policies needed to keep humanity safe from itself we will find ourselves under the new world order where “soylent green is people”; where everyone knows it AND still no one does anything because all the smart people have genetically engineered their children to not care about “real breeders” who themselves are brainwashed into aborting their children so they can continue to be enslaved and watch TV.

2017 TAX CUTS

What effect do you believe the federal tax cuts of 2017 have had on the economy thus far or will have in the future and why? Do you support the cuts?

I don’t support the tax cuts for the wealthy, super wealthy, or for corporations which are considered citizens under the 14th amendment (corporate personhood). Without everyone paying their fair share of taxes generated from personal incomes and property the government is and will continue to be underfunded and increasingly indebted to entities who constantly seek our political, economic, and social/cultural destruction. Better regulations need to be implemented and enforced that demand the various entities that make up our economy to stop their parasitic practices or be banned from operating in or in connection to the US’s, its allies’, and their affiliated economies. If everyone paid their fair share of taxes the entire US population would be able to go to college, get excellent healthcare, always be gainfully employed, live in safe, clean, and properly governed communities, conserve, preserve, reestablish, and protect the environment and its natural resources, correct and make up for the evils of society that plague human civilization, promote world peace and cultural unity/acceptance, and exponentially increase our knowledge and abilities to learn and explore the universe and our place in it as stewards and star trekkers. We must think about and provide for our people as we would wish them to think and taken action to provide for us. It is the way to save the human race and the rest of the world from destruction due to abandonment, abuse, and neglect.

INCOME INEQUALITY

Is the level of economic inequality in the United States a problem, and why or why not? What, if anything, should the federal government do to address it?

Economic inequality is a major issue that is the seed of the crumbling of the economy and the decay of the human potential. If one is expected to work, their wages should be fair. The inequality in income keeps families broke, people in jail, educations systems inadequate, our government corruptible, infrastructure crumbling, our waste management systems poisoning the earth, water, and air, our energy grid ugly, polluting, and archaic in design, transportation a joke and obscenely expensive, housing unaffordable, and medical bills that kill people if the disease doesn’t. A fair wage, from gainful employment, in a robust, well-designed, and green economy run by an incorruptible government uncompromised by big pharma, big oil, big bank agendas, that provides the healthcare and educational training to grow the human race rather than incentivize its regular abortion, is the power and influence the future’s human population needs to save the planet and humanity from the evil that has warped our minds and cultures to hurt, hate, and mishandle the gifts God has given us. Everyone deserves a fair wage for fair work, equal pay for equal work, and when the company brings in profits every employee is entitled to their fair percentage of the extra earnings since the employees along with management are the ones who made that extra money possible.

GUN LAWS

Should federal gun laws be changed, and if so, how and why?

The gun laws need to keep guns only in the hands of citizens who can and will properly use them. No laws or policies should make it impossible for healthy and responsible people to them, but the laws and strictly enforced procedures should make it impossible for people who are not mentally healthy and are irresponsible from owning and using them. All states need to follow the same laws when it comes to reciprocity, ownership, purchasing, and borrowing policies. No gun should be bought, sold, borrowed, or brought across state lines without detailed documentation of all transactions being collected and saved into a public federal database for unreasonably long time (historical purposes long) so that all people who have a gun can feel the seriousness of the responsibility they have towards their fellow human, and if the need arises, be held accountable if their weapon(s) are found to harm or threaten harm on others. Public record of who owns what guns and how many is off the table, but all people who own, sell, borrow, loan, or travel with a gun(s) must have the licensure, documentation, and background screenings to validate their ability to keep themselves and the public safe, and all that information can and will be used in the case a crime has been committed and the owner is suspected to have some kind of involvement.

HEALTH CARE

What should Congress do with respect to the Affordable Care Act, how and why? If you believe it should be scrapped, what, if anything, should replace it?

The Affordable Care Act, though not perfect, finally gives people who need health care access to it. The downside is not every doctor takes the insurances covered under the ACA. The poor still have to deal with paying for services while receiving poor, inadequate, cruel, racist, or crooked medical practices. High quality medical care can be had but only out of pocket due to most not taking ACA insurance. If we could require all physician to take all subsidized plans so that the poor as well as the rich can get the medical attention needed it would increase the standards of medicine and eleiminate those who should stop practicing. All necessary medical procedures, preventative or otherwise, need to be covered as the need for them arises. Doctors should only increase as their patient history shows continued and consistent patient health improvement. The best doctors should be paid the most, but all doctors should be made available to all people. The FDA should regulate supplements, and supplements should be included under prescriptions when recommended by a licensed doctor, nutritionist, and/or healer.

URBAN POLICY

What role should the federal government play in helping cities? What, if anything, would you do for Baltimore, specifically?

Baltimore is very corrupt, but it has a serious sense of community that I have not experienced anywhere else. This sense of community exists because of and in spite of the communally felt and experienced abuse, corruption, neglect, mass incarceration, mass drugging, and sustained poverty created by corrupt community and political leaders over the years which labels those victims as less than and unwanted. The corruption festers due to society endlessly punishing, and imprisoning those who have continuously abused to the point where they then abuse themselves. This city, made of people who know what it is like to be considered less than, to mess up and go to prison, to be on welfare, to suffer from addiction, to suffer from physical emotional and sexual abuse, to not have family, to be poor, to be unemployed and unemployable, and to have dreams but know that the system is designed to make you fail, and don’t hold it against people…they forgive and move to friendship rather than isolation and more punishment. We need to forgive people who commit crime, educate them, and include (not isolate) them from the many levels and institutions that make up healthy society, while destroying the foundations that created their need for self-destruction in the first place.

OPIOIDS

Do you back Elijah Cummings’ bill -- which Republicans say is too expensive -- to provide $100 billion over 10 years to fight the opioid epidemic? Why or why not?

We need more than that and the pharmaceutical industries that designed, marketed, and profited off the destruction of society should pay to fix the problem. $100 billion of tax payer money is not going to provide the long term treatments needed to keep addicts in safe, clean, and drug free housing while they spend 1-2 years, each, getting themselves ready for entering back into the same mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually abusive society that led them into addiction in the first place. The issues addicts and their families face are interwoven into other issues such as comorbid mental health issues, homelessness, for-profit prisons, inhumane treatment or the pretense of rehabilitation instead of rehabilitation, lack of proper education, being around other people who sell or do drugs, lack of affordable housing, lack of gainful employment especially for the undereducated and/or previously incarcerated, and serious lack of mental/ physical health services that are affordable, local, effective, as well as a completely uncompassionate/unsympathetic society who sees addiction as a weakness of those who are less than rather than the result of intentional poisoning of society for the profit of the morally and ethically devoid and psychologically abnormal members of society who should be the real members of the prison system community for their psychopathic and psychotic disposal of human life for profit .

IMMIGRATION

What changes, if any, should Congress make to our immigration and deportation laws and policies? Should the DACA program be preserved? Why or why not?

All people who are deemed in need and/or who are willing to work, be moral, ethical, responsible, and valuable should be allowed into our aging and underpopulated economy who needs a 7% growth in immigration to grow itself. People who have nothing are more motivated than the trust fund/welfare babies that this country has allowed to grow entitled and lazy, and have learned how to be continuous drains on the economy rather than productive citizens who respect and care for others. Most people are intelligent, just not educated. If we give people, who want an education and sanctuary the chances they need to improve themselves and their families they can in turn help improve our country by growing our economy, by utilizing their brains that would have been otherwise wasted humanity, and increase our counties chances to survive by building community relationships and friends with those that were otherwise considered less than. Forgiveness and inclusivity are what we are to suppose and promote in society not the destruction, humiliation, and imprisonment of the innocent whose only crime is not wanting to be a victim to situations that were possible perpetuated by the same government they are seeking refuge from. Yes to DACA, no to deportation.

TRADE

How would you rate the Trump administration’s trade stance with China and why?

We have been giving away our intellectual property and manufacturing capabilities for decades upon decades now. We are relying on one region, who does not support our best interests, to manufacture and overcharge us for the products we design and should manufacture. Trump was fair in addressing this issue with China’s monopoly on industry and manufacturing, but he needs to build the US economy by creating more small businesses, that pay well, that manufacture on US soil, and export to other countries while generating companies in other countries to incentivizing other countries to generate their own companies so that when the next CORVID-19 hits no country has its “blood supply” cut off due to the monopoly of industry and manufacturing that we are experiencing today. Each country should be able to supply its own needed goods to itself and others, and export them to any region that wants what it has to offer so long as those places are not trying to blow the world up.

IRAN

Do you support the president’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal? Why or why not?

No, I do not support Trumps decision to pull out of the Iran Nuclear Deal; he has allowed a major threat to become more volatile. His relationships with certain leaders seems to have compromised his stance on wars in the Middle East. We must continue to negotiate and provide the diplomatic reasoning needed to keep a nuclear holocaust from occurring, while protecting the lives and land of innocent people who are seeking salvation and finding only animosity and religious persecution.

NORTH KOREA

How should the United States address the rise of North Korea’s nuclear program?

The US needs to get serious about getting China and the other regional leaders and the global community to simultaneously use all the tools and advantages at our disposal to force the regime between its survival or nuclear weapons. China has been unwilling to stop Chinese entities from doing back-door business with North Korea. The US needs to seriously penalize any Chinese entities that do Business with North Korea as well as make China pay for its denuclearization since China has been a long time free loader/free rider in negotiations since they do not really take denuclearization seriously. The entire region suffers due to North Koreas leader’s desire for power and recognition, and it is time that those who benefit from compromising the negotiations, while benefiting from negotiations themselves deal with the problem that they perpetuate and simultaneously fail, to stop their back door dealings. The Chinese seems to find that if the US remains willing to do all the work while not punishing China for back door dealings there is no incentive to stop it works for them and has been working for them for some time now. China helps the enemy and expects the US to clean up the mess for free. If the US wants to see results, we need to stop giving our work away for free and penalize those who compromise all efforts to denuclearize the region.

CLIMATE CHANGE

How should the United States address climate change?

Everything possible needs to be done to keep big monopolies from preventing scientifically backed regulations, needed to protect all life on earth, from being properly implemented and enforced in the US and around the Earth. The major culprits of climate change are the business sectors that create products made of improperly harvested materials, that require chemicals or release toxic/green house gasses into the atmosphere, and that are improperly disposed of when they are no longer wanted, needed ,or use up. We need to produce our consumer goods/products in local manufacturing plants instead of overseas to allow for better environmental, human, and animal rights protections to be enforced. Non-food consumables need to be produced using locally recycled/repurposed/harvested materials predesigned to be easily/properly 100% repurposed, recycled, and/or disposed of. If the consumable is food the plants and animals and their neighboring ecosystems need to be given the highest quality of life possible while they are being grown/raised/harvested. They need to be provided the land, socialization, and mental/physical stimulation needed to be raised/grown in healthy conditions. The waste products/food products generated/needed by these living consumables must be properly harvested/collected, repurposed/redistributed/disposed of We need to steer away from overusing coal/natural gas/oil-based materials to generate energy, packaging, and consumer products. The future lies in compostable, repurposable, non-toxic, easily and cleanly sourced materials/energy that open the doors to real innovation and technological, scientific, and intellectual advancements

GREEN NEW DEAL

Do you support the Green New Deal? Why or why not?