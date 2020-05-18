Voter guide: Reba A. Hawkins, Congress, District 3

Previous political experience

I have over 30 years of Parents, Citizen, Youth, Environmental Justice and Consumer Rights Activism and ran for the 4th District Baltimore City Council in 2007 and MD 7th Congressional District 2020 Special Election

Why are you running for office?

I want to change the trajectory of the greatness of the 3rd Congressional district and be a true voice for the people

TRUMP RECORD

How do you assess the Trump administration so far? Name at least one positive and one negative.

The Trump Administration has had a mixed review from many Americans. One of his pluses is that he is serious about the economy. Our economy is strong! Something that is not good is his manner of communicating with people he does not like. An example is his harsh relationship with the press.

2017 TAX CUTS

What effect do you believe the federal tax cuts of 2017 have had on the economy thus far or will have in the future and why? Do you support the cuts?

While the richest Americans loved Trump’s tax reform bill, it remains unpopular with scores of millions of ordinary American people. Trump was premature giving tax breaks to the richest Americans when he campaigned promising to rebuild the infrastructure of the country. This is a promise that has not been kept thus far. Locally, Trump’s tax reform eliminated the SALT deduction that so many in the 3rd congressional district relied on. On the other hand, Trump’s First Step Act has been an olive branch to many who have been victims of mass incarceration policies of the Clinton-era that have been especially hurtful to Black Americans, and this bold step will influence the states to rethink their criminal justice policies. In addition, I believe that Trump’s New Trade deal is going to be a great thing for American workers.

INCOME INEQUALITY

Is the level of economic inequality in the United States a problem, and why or why not? What, if anything, should the federal government do to address it?

Yes, income inequality is a problem in the United States. We need to make certain that the access to credit and capital is more fair and that any system that unfairly denies American citizens the means to develop themselves be removed and outlawed. We should make certain that every American has the necessary skills to find work or resources to become self-employed. Comprehensive programs that provide skills, job training, and provide entrepreneurial training should be in High Schools, and be available to all Americans so they all can take advantage of the emerging job markets. We also need a realistic minimum wage that lifts a full-time worker out of abject poverty.

GUN LAWS

Should federal gun laws be changed, and if so, how and why?

Yes, some federal gun laws should be changed if they can be determined detrimental and counterproductive. We must preserve our 2nd Amendment rights while protecting all citizens from violent gun crime and domestic terrorists. We can have the rights to bear arms and restrict and limit gun access to persons who purchase firearms legally to commit violent acts against fellow citizens

HEALTH CARE

What should Congress do with respect to the Affordable Care Act, how and why? If you believe it should be scrapped, what, if anything, should replace it?

Congress should work to make the ACA better. A reasonable reform of the ACA would not limit the geographical territory wherein an insurance plan or benefit can be purchased or provided coverage. ACA must be made into a program that limits runaway cost of health care as well as health insurance. There also needs to be transparency.

URBAN POLICY

What role should the federal government play in helping cities? What, if anything, would you do for Baltimore, specifically?

We have to invest capital in our cities just like we did with the suburbs in the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, and thereafter. Baltimore needs to pull together our federal partners to turn the city around. HUD could come in with grants to rebuild many of the blighted areas. HUD also owes the city of Baltimore for their role in lead paint poisoning. DOT could help provide funding for many of our streets to be repaved. We have a gem that is the Seagirt Marine Terminal Port of Baltimore, and we should be finding ways to export and trade with Africa and Central America which would create new sustainable jobs for many in Baltimore.

OPIOIDS

Do you back Elijah Cummings’ bill -- which Republicans say is too expensive -- to provide $100 billion over 10 years to fight the opioid epidemic? Why or why not?

Cummings proposed bill to spend $10 billion annually to combat opioid addiction is a start, but many billions more will be necessary. The opioid addiction issue is a national crisis, and it is hard to place a price tag on scores of thousands of deaths annually. If elected I will take up this fight. We have seen what addiction has done to our city. We must fight to save the lives of our residents that need help.

IMMIGRATION

What changes, if any, should Congress make to our immigration and deportation laws and policies? Should the DACA program be preserved? Why or why not?

Congress needs to fix our broken immigration system that honors Americans and those that properly participate in the legal process called immigration.

TRADE

How would you rate the Trump administration’s trade stance with China and why?

One hopes that this trade negotiation that Trump has engaged in will benefit Americans. Trump is correct in that China takes advantage of America’s lax trade policies, but many other nations do as well. What is needed is a true economic program for the rebuilding of America’s industrial base.

IRAN

Do you support the president’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal? Why or why not?

Trump leaving the P5+1 might please the hard line anti-Iranian faction of the party, but this cost the USA important leverage and good faith with the Islamic Republic of Iran that is unlikely to be replaced and there was no working plan that Trump put on the table to prevent nuclear proliferation by Iran

NORTH KOREA

How should the United States address the rise of North Korea’s nuclear program?

We should deal with North Korea through its patron the Peoples’ Republican of China. Trump must convince China to cut off North Korea from critical supplies from which nuclear development can be pursued until they return to the peace talks as serious honest brokers.

CLIMATE CHANGE

How should the United States address climate change?

We should be leading the way in new technology. We have to be more efficient, but we have to deal with the damage already done.

GREEN NEW DEAL

Do you support the Green New Deal? Why or why not?